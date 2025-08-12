7 monsoon hair care tips to avoid hair fall: Experts say don't forget oiling and deep conditioning

We all love to get drenched in the rains. After all, that is what monsoon is all about. It's all about eating your favourite savouries, drinking your favourite mocha, all while witnessing rains from your window. But the fact is these monsoon rains do take a troll on your hair. From frizzes and flyways to excessive hair fall, if you too are facing these hair care issues, then it's time to start taking proper care of your hair. Monsoon hair care tips(Pexels)

Dr Gagan Raina, Medical, Clinical Director, Cosmetologist at Aesthetic Medicine Specialist at Arisia Skin Clinic, tells HT Lifestyle: “Excess moisture weakens the hair roots, while the scalp becomes a breeding ground for fungal infections, and dandruff. Moreover, rainwater further irritates the scalp, especially when left unwashed.”

He further recommends incorporating a biotin-based serum to your hair care routine to offer added reinforcement, fortifying the strands from root to tip. Additionally, he insists on a diet rich in protein, iron, and essential vitamins, especially B12 and D3, that lay the foundation for resilient, nourished hair.

As per celebrity dermatologist, cosmetologist and trichologist Dr Bindu Sthalekar, Medical Director at Skin Smart Solutions, tells HT Lifestyle: “Excess sweating, pollution build-up, and fungal overgrowth during this season can further aggravate hair fall.”

She advises use of a weekly warm oil massage using lightweight, nutrient-rich oils like argan or jojoba. This boosts blood circulation, nourishes follicles, and helps maintain scalp balance without clogging pores.

Here are 5 hair care tips that will help in reducing hair fall so you can flaunt your beautiful tresses.



Oil your hair

A hot oil massage always does wonders to your hair. Regular oiling during monsoon nourishes the scalp, strengthens roots, and prevents dryness caused by humidity. It is advisable to use lightweight oils like coconut, almond, or argan oil to avoid greasiness. Massage your scalp gently to improve blood circulation, enhance shine, and reduce frizz, leaving hair soft, manageable, and healthy despite the damp weather.



Keep your scalp dry

As per Dr Bindu, “Monsoon humidity often leaves the scalp damp for longer, weakening hair roots and making strands more prone to breakage and shedding." Always dry your hair completely after getting wet in the rain. Avoid tying wet hair, as it weakens strands and causes breakage. A dry scalp helps maintain hygiene, strength, and overall hair health.



Deep conditioning hair treatments

Monsoon humidity can make hair frizzy, rough, and unmanageable. Treat your hair weekly with deep conditioning masks or treatments to restore moisture and smoothness. Ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, or keratin nourish from root to tip, improving texture, shine, and strength, while protecting against environmental damage.



Use mild shampoos and conditioners

Switch to sulphate-free, mild shampoos during monsoon to gently cleanse without stripping natural oils. Pair with a hydrating conditioner to lock in moisture, control frizz, and detangle easily. This gentle care routine helps maintain hair’s natural balance, leaving it soft, manageable, and less prone to breakage.



Use a wide tooth comb

After washing, hair becomes more fragile, especially in the monsoon. Use a wide tooth comb to detangle gently without causing breakage. Start from the tips and work upward to avoid stress on the roots. This prevents split ends, reduces frizz, and maintains your hair’s natural smoothness.

Also read: How to choose your hairbrush for your hair type: Celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar shares



Avoid too much heat styling

Excessive heat styling in humid weather can worsen frizz, dryness, and hair damage. Limit the use of blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons. Opt for air drying and natural hairstyles instead. If heat styling is necessary, always use a heat protectant to safeguard hair from moisture loss.



Eat a nutritious diet

Last, but not the least, healthy hair starts from within. During monsoon, include protein-rich foods, fresh fruits, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds in your diet to boost hair growth and strength. Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals nourish hair follicles, combat seasonal hair fall, and keep your locks shiny and strong.

FAQ for monsoon hair care tips Why does my hair feel frizzy and unmanageable during the monsoon? During the monsoon, excess humidity in the air causes hair to absorb moisture, leading to frizz, dryness, and tangles. Using anti-frizz serums and hydrating shampoos can help manage this.

Can getting wet in rain damage my hair? Yes. Rainwater often contains pollutants, dust, and acidic components that can weaken hair roots, cause scalp infections, and lead to breakage. Always wash and condition your hair after getting drenched.

How often should I wash my hair in the rainy season? Wash your hair 2–3 times a week to remove dirt, sweat, and rainwater residue. If your scalp gets oily quickly, you can use a mild, sulphate-free shampoo more frequently.

Is oiling good for hair in the rainy season? Yes, but do it in moderation. Light oil massages (like coconut or argan oil) 1–2 times a week help nourish the scalp and prevent dryness. Avoid keeping oil for too long to prevent dirt accumulation.

Should I use a hair dryer after washing my hair? Yes, but on a cool or low-heat setting. Avoid leaving hair damp for too long as it increases the risk of fungal infections.

