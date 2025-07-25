Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim busts 7 hair care myths

When it comes to hair care, we probably get advice from almost everywhere — friends, family members and social media. But not all of it may be true. Over the years, many myths about washing, cutting, colouring, and caring for hair have taken root and are often mistaken for facts. Be it about shampooing your hair on a regular basis or oiling your hair every night for shiny glossy hair, there have been plenty of hair care tales we have been listening and following from our grannies. Aalim Hakim breaks the myths around hair care(Instagram)

In this article, we’ll unravel some of the most common hair care myths, debunked by celebrity hair stylist, Aalim Hakim. The hair stylist who has tamed hair of actors like Ahaan Pandey, Sonu Nigam, Vicky Kaushal, and sport stars like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and more tells HT Lifestyle that busting these hair care myths will help you make smarter, healthier choices for your hair. Let’s discover what Aalim has to say about these myths.

Aalim Hakim with Dhoni(Instagram)

Myth: Dandruff is caused by dry scalp

Aalim says: It's not only dry scalp that causes dandruff, rather, dandruff is also caused on oily scalp. He further tells that in fact, dandruff caused due to oily scalp is rather more dangerous. As per Aalim, dandruff on dry scalp is flaky in nature and often falls, but the dandruff caused due to oily scalp is rigid and is not that easy to remove. It is therefore crucial to clean your scalp, whatever type it is, rigorously. Dandruff is also caused due to stress, lack of sleep, and certain medical conditions.

Myth: Trimming make your hair grow faster

Aalim says: This is a myth! Hair grows from the roots and not from the ends. So, regular trimming of your hair is important to get rid of split ends, and damaged hair ends. Nourished hair looks fuller and prevents hair breakage. Trimming has nothing to do with your hair growth rate.

Myth: Brushing Your Hair 100 Times a Day Makes it Shinier

Aalim Says: Brushing your hair 100 times a day does not make it shinier. In fact, it is the static electricity that is generated by brushing that makes your hair look shinier. However, the kind of hairbrush you use also makes an impact in your hair. In fact, excessive brushing can actually cause hair damage and hair loss.

Myth: Washing your hair every day keeps it clean and healthy

Aalim says: This is true. Just like your body, your hair needs frequent washing too. Especially for people who step out more often and are mostly out in pollution and dust, needs to wash their hair regularly, rather can wash it daily. Daily hair washing can free your scalp from dirt, dust, and build-up.

Myth: Air drying is always better than blow-drying

Aalim says: This is true. Excessive blow-drying is harmful for your hair, rather air drying your hair is a natural process that can be gentle on your hair and retains its natural moisture. However, air drying takes a lot of time.

Myth: Oiling Your Hair Overnight is a Must

Aalim says: Oiling is recommended on clean and dirt-free hair, as oiling dirty hair results in dirt accumulation and may clog pores. Rather, Aalim does not recommend oiling at all. Our scalp has oil glands that produce sufficient oil and hence, oiling overnight is not really recommended.

Myth: Plucking a Grey Hair Will Cause More to Grow

Aalim says: Graying of hair is common as we age and cannot be reversed. Though plucking of gray hair does not cause more gray hair to grow, but Aalim does not recommend plucking of hair from the roots. Plucking gray hair will remove that hair and a new hair will grow in that place, which may or may not be gray.

