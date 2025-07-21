Hair expert Vipul Chudasama shares tips to protect coloured hair from fading, falling and frizz

We all love experimenting with our looks, and what best can be to change your appearance than to go for a hair colour treatment? And why not, after all, a hair colour treatment transforms your appearance, adds instant charm to your appeal and adds an instant dose of expression. Moreover, the right hair colour actually talks a lot about your personality. So, be it about covering your grays, adding a subtle highlight or simply slaying a bold fashion look, the right hair colour can dramatically enhance your features and overall style. How to take care of your coloured hair, Vipul Chudasama speaks(Pexels)

But, apart from changing your aesthetics and boosting your overall confidence, the fact is that colour treatment does damage your hair to some extent. Fret not, as we have got you covered. Hair expert Vipul Chudasama, Creative Director, Streax Professional, speaks to HT Lifestyle journalist on how to prevent your hair colour from fading soon.

With over 20 years of experience in the hair care industry, Vipul has been well known for his vibrant and charming personality. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, he talks about how a few simple tips can help your hair colour stay longer and does not make your hair more dry and frizzy.

“Coloured hair should be washed only two to three times a week as frequent washing can strip and fade the colour soon", says, Vipul. He also leverages on using a colour-protect shampoo and conditioner as they help to retain the colour vibrancy, provide added protection, and prevent premature fading.

Before you step out to your favourite salon for a hair colour, here is what you should know about post-colour treatment to prevent hair damage to some extent.

Can regular hair oil be used on coloured hair?

Regular hair oils can be used. However, using lightweight, nourishing oils, such as argan, almond, or jojoba oil, will hydrate coloured hair without affecting the colour negatively, suggests the expert.

Are styling tools safe on colour-treated hair?

“Yes, it’s safe. But use heat-protectant products like a heat protectant spray before styling. Also, avoid excessive heat and styling frequency, as high temperatures can accelerate colour fading and damage", says, Vipul.

Does sun exposure affect hair colour? How can one protect coloured hair when outdoors?

This one is a no-brainer! Vipul says, “Prolonged sun exposure fades hair colour and dries out strands”. He insists on protecting coloured hair outdoors by wearing hats or using UV-protective hair products like sprays and leave-in conditioners.

How to prevent hair from feeling dry after a hair colour treatment? How to retain moisture and shine?

Vipul suggests to use hydrating hair masks, deep conditioners, and hair serums regularly to restore moisture and shine. “Use hair masks that are specifically formulated for coloured hair", he adds. “Also, try weekly hot-oil treatments with nourishing oils like argan or coconut oil", suggest Vipul.

How to minimise hair loss after a hair colour treatment?

“Colouring itself typically doesn't cause hair loss, but improper colouring practices or using harsh chemicals can weaken hair, leading to breakage or hair fall," he says.

To minimise this, he suggests to:

• Opt for No-ammonia, gentle hair colours.

• Follow colour treatments with hydrating conditioners or masks.

• Avoid tight hairstyles that put stress on the scalp.

• Maintain scalp health by gentle cleansing and regular nourishing treatments.

All these key points and post colour-treatment care can lead to your hair colour slaying for long, without your hair feeling dry. However, eating a balanced and nutritious diet and staying hydrated comes without saying!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.