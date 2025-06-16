How to choose your hairbrush for your hair type: Ranveer Singh's hair designer Darshan Yewalekar shares

Take a second—what brush did you use this morning? A paddle, round, boar bristle, maybe just your fingers? Believe it or not, that simple choice can make or break your hair’s health. After all, managing your tresses is a lot more than just shampooing and conditioning them! Hairbrushes to keep your hair tamed(AI generated)

“It's all about choosing the right hairbrush to tame your tresses”, says, Bollywood's popular hair designer Darshan Yewalekar. “A good brush can help close your cuticles, style the hair, and maintain its healthy shaft," adds the man behind Ranveer Singh's ‘Khilji’ look.

For over 20 years, Darshan has shaped hairstyles of famous superstars, like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Pandey, and the list goes on.

We asked him if a wrong hairbrush can damage your hair, he says, “A wrong hairbrush can damage your hair and cause a lot of breakage, especially depending on how you brush it. It can also create a lot of frizz in your hair”

Most importantly, it is also crucial to use the right hairbrush as per your hair type. Darshan reveals that your hairbrush must be chosen as per your hair type.

Fine, thick, long, or thin hair: If you have any of these hair types, go for a paddle brush, either a big one or a small one. Based on the style of haircut you have, a hairstylist can recommend the correct size of a round brush to help you achieve the look you want.

Curly hair: If you have curly hair type, you simply cannot use any hairbrush. Darshan shares an expert tip: “Right after a shower, when the hair is fully wet, you should comb it using a wide-toothed comb, starting from the ends and moving up to the mid-lengths. If it is completely tangled, you can use a detangling brush to work through the mid-lengths and ends. After detangling, wet it again before styling.”

Straight hair: Your hair's best friend should be a paddle brush. In case your hair breaks easily, it is a good idea to consult a doctor to see if there’s an underlying issue. Any serious concerns should be checked by a dermatologist. That said, even breakable hair can often be managed with a paddle brush.

Is there a universal brush that works for all hair types?

Paddle brush is a winner all the way, says Darshan. However, he recommends not to remove the knots from dry hair. So, it's better to remove the knots when your hair is slightly damp. He insists on applying a leave-in conditioner, making detangling much easier.

When talking about curly or coiled hair, he says that brushing this type of hair can be tricky, but the crux is, that after shower, such hair types must be brushed from the ends, and gently remove all the knots at the bottom first.

Hair brushing mistakes

Darshan reveals that one of the biggest mistakes people make is starting from the roots. If your hair is tangled in the middle and ends, you'll only make it harder to remove the knots. So always follow the right order and use a wide-tooth comb for brushing curly hair.

While these tips might reduce hair fall and may give you a healthy-looking scalp, it's advisable to keep yourself well hydrated and eat nutrition-rich diet.

So, next time you're ordering online, or strolling through the mall, buy your hairbrush considering your hair type.

Disclaimer: All the above-mentioned information is based on our interaction with Darshan Yewelekar.