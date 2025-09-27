Dermatologist busts bikini wax myth, calls it 'personal choice': But is it unhygienic to not remove hair?

Before your first bikini or Brazilian wax, it's natural to have questions and concerns about this intimate service. Exposing sensitive areas to a stranger and trusting them with hot wax can be daunting. But do you actually need to make bikini wax a part of your grooming routine? Also read | Another reason to ditch waxing? New research finds that body hair protects your touch sensitivity Whether or not a bikini wax is necessary depends on personal preferences and needs, Dr Panth said. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Is bikini wax or shaving safe or necessary?

In a September 26 Instagram video she posted, Dr Aanchal Panth, a dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon trained at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, challenged common misconceptions regarding personal cleanliness, specifically addressing the idea that body hair removal, such as bikini hair removal, is necessary for hygiene.

Dr Panth said 'bikini hair removal is a personal choice' and a matter of preference, and not related to hygiene per se. In contrast, according to her, activities like washing underarms are non-negotiable.

She wrote in her caption, “Hygiene does not equal hair removal. Many people think keeping bikini hair is 'unhygienic' — but that’s not true. Hair in that area is natural and does not make you dirty. Shaving, waxing or leaving it as it is — it’s all a personal choice. The same goes for deodorants — some love using them daily, others prefer to skip them. Neither makes you more or less hygienic. Hygiene = regular bathing + clean clothes + good habits.”

Is it safe to clean ears using earbuds?

Moreover, in the video she posted, Dr Panth explicitly cautioned against certain practices widely believed to be healthy – she advised against the use of ear buds and heel scrubs, saying they are actually not hygienic and can be detrimental to the skin. She said, “People think that using earbuds is hygiene, but don't use them. Heel scrub – don't do it as it's not hygienic, it actually injures your skin.”

She explained in her caption, “Using earbuds too often can push wax deeper instead of cleaning it. This may cause blockage, infections, or even damage to the eardrum. Ears are self-cleaning — you usually don’t need to poke inside. Stick to gentle outer ear cleaning for safety. Aggressive scrubbing can strip the skin’s natural barrier. This makes heels more prone to cracks, pain, and even infections. Gentle exfoliation + moisturization works far better. Your feet need care, not over-scrubbing.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.