How many of these 8 toxic items in your home did you use today?

Thinking of decluttering your home and tossing out the stuff you don’t need? Amidst the everyday products we use, that appear innocent and benign, lurks toxic items that might be secretly causing you more harm than good. From scratched non-stick pans in the kitchen to artificial fragrances in your laundry detergent, your home may be hiding everyday items that silently disrupt gut health, trigger inflammation, and throw your hormones off balance. It’s time to give your space a much-needed detox. Gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi has revealed 8 toxic item in your household you need to get rid of ASAP. How many of these did you use today?(Unsplash)

Gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist Dr. Saurabh Sethi, who trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has detailed 8 items in your household that you need to get rid of as soon as possible. In an Instagram post from August 29, he explained, “Reducing your toxic load is one of the easiest ways to support your gut, brain, and hormones.” From the kitchen to your laundry room, here are the everyday culprits he says could be damaging your health.

Scratched or chipped non-stick pans

Damaged Teflon or PTFE pan are extremely dangerous for use. When in contact with high heat, Teflon releases microplastics that can end up on your plate and toxic fumes that cause a condition called Teflon flu. Dr. Sethi says, “If it’s damaged, it’s done.” It is better to “switch to ceramic, cast iron, or stainless steel” utensils that are much safer for use.

Artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners, especially aspartame and sucralose, are harmful for your gut bacteria and mess with your blood sugar levels and appetite signals. Consuming artificial sweeteners is “linked to glucose intolerance and microbiome shifts,” according to Dr. Sethi. He recommends switching to monk fruit (pure), stevia (pure), or real fruit.

Plastic water bottles

BPA (bisphenol A), a chemical found in plastics, can leach into your food or drinks, raising the body’s toxin levels. Even BPA-free plastics leach chemicals that can cause chemical and hormonal disruptions, especially when exposed to heat. Dr. Sethi recommends switching to stainless steel or glass, which are much safer to use.

Ultra-processed packaged foods

Most processed packaged foods contain seed oils, preservatives, gums, and emulsifiers that have been proven to disrupt gut health and metabolism. Swap out processed foods for those with whole, recognisable ingredients. Dr. Sethi’s extra tip? “If it has more than 5+ unpronounceabes…pass.”

Scented candles or air fresheners

Scented candles and fresheners contain phthalates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are known to disrupt hormones and cause inflammation. Instead, you can switch to beeswax candles, essential oil diffusers or good old fashioned ventilation.

Deli meats with preservatives

Dr. Sethi said, “Processed meats are often packed with sodium nitrite, nitrate, and other preservatives linked to gut inflammation, microbiome disruption, and even colorectal cancer risk.” He recommends sticking to freshly cooked meats in order to avoid the preservatives.

Antibacterial soaps with triclosan

Triclosan is an antibacterial and antifungal chemical compound that kills both harmful bacteria as well as the beneficial ones. According to Dr. Sethi, “(It) can harm your skin barrier - and yes, your gut may feel it too. He recommends swapping these out for plain soap and water.

Fragrance loaded laundry detergents and dryer sheets

These are loaded with phthalates and synthetic chemicals that latch on to your clothes and in turn, your skin. As per Dr. Sethi, “It can disrupt hormones and irritate sensitive systems over time.” Instead, he recommends using fragrance free detergents or wool dryer balls with essential oils.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.