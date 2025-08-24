Tannishtha Chatterjee reveals she has been diagnosed with Stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer: ‘Can’t get worse than this’

Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, who has starred in films like Joram, Parched and Angry Indian Godessess, took to her Instagram account on Sunday to reveal that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee shared details about her health on Instagram.

Tannishtha's emotional post

Tannishtha shared a picture of herself with her shaved head and penned a long note in the caption of her post. She began, “So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer.”

She went on to add that this post is about the gratitude she feels for all the women who stood beside her in this difficult time and supported her. The second picture in her post saw her with a bunch of actors, including Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, and Divya Dutta.

In her note, she continued, “But this post is not about Pain.Its about love and strength. It can’t get worse than this. A 70yr old mother and 9 year all daughter .. both totally dependent on me. But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought , genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days. In a world racing towards AI and robots, it’s the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence – their humanity – that is bringing life back.”

‘Cheers to female friendships’

She tagged the actors and concluded, “Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are – and I am endlessly grateful.”

In the comment section, Konkona wrote, “You are just incredible and inspiring!! Love you.” Dia commented, “We love you Tan Tan. You are our very own warrior princess.” Abhay Deol said, “sending you love Tan.”

Tannishtha was most recently seen in Bindiya Ke Bahubali, which released on August 8, and is available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player.