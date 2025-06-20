From chaos to calm: Expert decluttering and organisation tips for busy moms from a minimalism advocate

Toys scattered across the floor, clothes you swore you had folded yesterday and that never-ending stack of drawings and school papers. For mums, clutter often feels like an extra member of the family. It is never about failing at keeping a neat home. It is about the sheer volume of life that flows through the front door each day. Decluttering will not just clean your space, it will clear your mind!(Nidhi Rakyan)

A clear space brings a clearer mind. Less stress, more room to breathe and a chance to find what matters, like that missing school shoe. To help mums reclaim calm, I spoke with Nidhi Rakyan from The Mindful Space Collective, a minimalism advocate who truly understands how to organise your home without chasing perfection. Her practical organising tips and organising ideas are the toolkit every mum needs.

Decluttering is rarely about sorting socks or tossing broken toys. It lifts the mental fog. As Nidhi says, “Decluttering for moms often starts with decluttering the mental load. It’s about making space, not just clearing it.”

Mothers juggle countless roles every day. With growing children, shifting needs, and surprise gifts from every relative, clutter sneaks in quickly. Many feel they must keep it all, but true freedom comes when you let go of guilt and define what enough means for your family.

As a mum of two, I know this chaos well. Some solid solutions and the right organising ideas help organise your home, the kids’ room and your headspace too. When everything has a place, the daily cries of “Mumma Mumma” are reduced by half. Most of the time, they need something right in front of their eyes or hidden in a drawer they refuse to open.

Nidhi Rakyan’s top 5 decluttering tips for moms

1. Tackle the visible first

Start with what catches the eye. In your child’s room, clear the bed, floor or study table before diving into stuffed toys or drawers. “Visual clutter equals mental clutter,” says Nidhi. Quick wins motivate you and show kids how good their room can feel. Get them to help make the bed or clear the desk. It teaches responsibility and gives them a sense of achievement.

2. Give everything a home

No need for fancy organisers. Old baskets, boxes or cloth bags work just fine. The trick is for every crayon, hair clip or action figure to have a spot. “When kids and moms know where things belong, clean-up becomes easier and faster,” says Nidhi. It spares you from rummaging through drawers when they shout for their favourite toy. Function always wins over aesthetics.

3. Try a ‘Not Now’ box

When you cannot decide where something goes, pop it in a ‘Not Now’ box. “Then, when you have just ten minutes, return a few items to their proper places,” Nidhi suggests. This simple habit keeps surfaces clear and saves you countless trips around the house. Busy mums need energy-saving tricks like this more than anyone.

4. Anchor kids’ stuff to one spot

Toys wander and books travel. Give them a base to return to. “Assign a base room or corner where kids’ things return after travelling through the house,” says Nidhi. It teaches responsibility and keeps chaos contained. A quick reset each evening works wonders and stops clutter from spreading into every room.

5. Keep walls clear for calm

Children produce art at lightning speed. Nidhi advises, “Don’t feel pressured to display every drawing. Use a corkboard and leave some wall space blank.” Fewer visuals create calm and help kids rest and focus better. Simple but powerful.

Sustainable habits for moms

Decluttering sticks when you build habits you can live with. Nidhi reminds us, “Sustainable decluttering isn’t a one-time event; it’s a series of small, intentional habits woven into your daily routine.”

Some tried and true organising tips for moms include a quick tidy every evening with the kids for just ten minutes. Keep a declutter bag in your cupboard for outgrown clothes or unused toys.

When full, donate or recycle. Follow the one in, one out rule. If a new toy or book arrives, let an old one go. Teach kids to put things back where they belong. These habits keep the mess manageable without adding pressure.

Clutter is more than just stuff. It is stress you do not need. An organised home and kids’ room means more calm, more play and fewer lost crayons.

Nidhi’s gentle wisdom proves perfection is never the goal. Peace is. Take her advice and start small. Be kind to yourself and focus on creating room for what truly matters.

Similar articles for you

10 popular Indian art forms you can use in your home deco

Dinner sets: Top 8 picks to transform your table with style and function

Best mattresses for a peaceful and comfortable sleep; Here are our top 8 picks for you

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.