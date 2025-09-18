China's 'dystopian' ad-based toilet paper system sparks hygiene concerns online

Paying to use a public toilet is not unusual in many countries. But some public bathrooms in China have now gone a step further by making people watch an advertisement before they can get toilet paper. Authorities say the move is aimed at cutting down waste.(X/@alextopol)

A video shared by China Insider on Instagram shows how the system works. A person has to scan a QR code on the toilet roll dispenser, watch a short advertisement, and only then does the machine release a few squares of paper. If someone doesn’t want to watch the ad, or if the small amount of paper is not enough, they can pay 0.5 RMB (around ₹6) to skip the ads and get more tissue.

According to a report by Metro, authorities say the move is aimed at cutting down waste. They even suggested that some people were taking large amounts of free toilet paper from public loos and even stuffing their bags to take it home.

Internet calls it ‘dystopian’

But the system has sparked criticism online. Some pointed out the hygiene risks if a person’s phone battery runs out or they don’t have spare change. Others suggested they would simply carry their own tissues to avoid the hassle.

“Hence why I brought my own tissues during my travels in China. I already had a habit of bringing tissues so it wasn’t new to me but it was definitely a unique experience seeing people scan a QR code for some toilet paper,” one social media user commented.

“Ok, this is the first actually dystopian thing i have seen,” remarked another.

China’s previous high-tech experiment

Notably, this isn’t the first time China has tried to restrict toilet paper usage in public places. In 2017, the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing installed dispensers with facial recognition technology. The machines dispensed a 60 cm strip per person and would not provide more for at least nine minutes.

The park later had to clarify that people with urgent needs, such as diarrhoea, could ask staff for extra paper, a rule many found awkward and embarrassing.