Dutch woman calls Mumbai 'brutal' and Bengaluru 'slow', internet agrees

A Dutch woman living in India has sparked a conversation online after sharing her perspective on the very different “vibes” of Mumbai and Bengaluru. The woman, identified as Ivana, has spent six years living in Bengaluru and the past two years in Mumbai. In a recent video, she shared her observations on the contrasting pace of life in the two cities. Ivana shared her observations on the contrasting pace of life in the two cities.(Instagram/@ivanaperkovicofficial)

“Oh la la, Mumbai is a fast-paced city!” Ivana wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, adding that it is “hard to explain but I feel like people are rushing and stressed so much more compared to Bengaluru.”

“I'm not comparing the traffic situations here, it's more the vibe of the 2 cities that's so different. Bangalore is much more laid back and has a slower pace of life I feel,” she said.

Mumbai vs Bengaluru

In the clip, Ivana calls Mumbai’s lifestyle “brutal.” She says, “Even for my Dutch sense of speed, it’s just fast. And sometimes I just get caught up in it, and I’m like, can we all just slow down?”

By contrast, she describes Bengaluru as calmer. “In Bengaluru, I feel the speed of life is just slower. Even if I just walk around Indira Nagar, which is one of the most crowded neighborhoods in Bengaluru, it just feels slow,” she says.

How did social media react?

Ivana’s candid comparison quickly caught the internet’s attention, with many users agreeing with her.

“Mumbai less money more struggle. Bengaluru more money less struggle,” commented one user.

“As someone who had lived in both the cities, I agree that life in Mumbai is too fast paced and hectic,” said another.

“Have stayed in both the cities and do agree Mumbai life is way too fast-just like Mumbai local,” wrote a third user.

“In Bombay people are always in a rush, yet inevitably chronically late,” remarked another.