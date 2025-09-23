Yami Gautam says she was asked to change her eyebrows to look cool, edgier: ‘My heart really sank’

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is no stranger to the pressures of showbiz, but she’s determined to write her own rules. In a recent interview with News18, the actor recalled a moment when she was asked to alter her eyebrows and explained why she will never opt for cosmetic surgery. Yami Gautam says she would never undergo any cosmetic procedures.

Yami Gautam shares her views on cosmetic surgeries

Yami shared that a senior makeup artist once suggested altering one of her eyebrows. She said, “I was told to change one of my eyebrows – that it needed to be shaped in a way so that the curve could be removed, as that would make me look edgier and cooler. They perhaps wanted my eyebrows to look like two snails approaching each other from either side (laughs)! He was a very senior makeup artist. My heart really sank, and I just told him that we should move on and get ready.”

Yami further explained that she would never undergo cosmetic surgery. She said, “When you see somebody who looks that way on a magazine cover, it may look really cool. But I’m an actor. When you see me on screen, you shouldn’t have to focus on why my face, cheeks or lips look unnatural. That can’t become a distraction. Even if I wasn’t an actor, I wouldn’t have undergone any such procedure that alters the structure of my face or puts anything I don’t believe in into my skin. At that moment, it may make you look good, but it could have consequences later.”

Many actors, including Khushi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra, have admitted to undergoing cosmetic surgeries, while others, such as Kareena Kapoor, have expressed their decision not to go under the knife.

Yami Gautam’s upcoming movie

Yami was last seen in the romantic comedy Dhoom Dhaam, directed by Sapan Varma. The film, which also featured Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, received praise from critics and is available to watch on Netflix. The actor will next be seen in Haq, a courtroom drama also starring Emraan Hashmi. It is expected to release on November 7.