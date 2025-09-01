Dermatologist shares 10 tips to protect skin from sweat, pollution and pimples: ‘Sunscreen 365 days a year’

Weather changes and pollution can take a serious toll on your skin, triggering pimples, acne, and flare-ups. The good news? With the right protection strategies, you can shield your skin from pollutants, sweat, and breakouts effectively. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ameesha Mahajan, cosmetic dermatologist and founder, Eden Skin Clinic shared a few tips to protect your skin daily. Also read | Repeating your morning skincare at night? Dermatologist explains why it is not a good idea Cloudy or sunny days, sunscreen is a must.(Shutterstock)

1. Face cleansing twice a day

Cleanser used should be gentle and have a balanced pH. Use it twice a day and if you sweat profusely, such as after workouts. After sweating or exposure to environmental pollutants, cleansing must remove the bacteria.

2. Regular and gentle skin exfoliation

Skin exfoliation should be practiced with gentle exfoliants once or twice a week to unclog the skin pores. Harsh scrubs are a big no as they damage the skin’s protective barrier and cause more acne flare ups.

3. Anti-pollution care

Use an antioxidant loaded serum on your face as it helps to fight free radicals such as vitamin C and niacinamide. These ingredients are helpful to fight premature aging and dull skin.

4. Daily skin moisturisation, irrespective of skin type

Even oily skin needs hydration. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser. Moisturisers protect the skin barrier, keeping dirt and pollutants from penetrating.

5. Sunscreen 365 days a year

Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every day, even indoors. Pollution can worsen sun damage, so sunscreen acts as your first line of defense. Also read | Can't quit screen time? Here's the skincare routine you need to protect your skin against blue light damage

6. Managing stress

Pat sweat off instead of rubbing to prevent irritation and clogged pores. Use breathable fabrics and avoid heavy creams that trap sweat.

7. Refrain from touching face with dirty hands

Hands carry bacteria and pollutants. Touching your face increases the risk of pimples. Keep phones, masks, and glasses clean to prevent skin transfer.

8. Lifestyle modifications

Stay hydrated to flush out toxins. Include a diet rich in antioxidants, fruits, and vegetables to support skin health. Get 7–8 hours of sleep to allow skin repair overnight.

9. Acne management

On the acne spots, consider applying salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide or niacinamide based serums or other skincare products. Don’t pick or touch acne as it worsens inflammation and may even lead to scarring. Also read | What is ‘skin zoning’ and does it really work? Skincare experts reveal trend that treats every zone right

10. Regular skin check-ins

See the changes your skin shows with changing weather or after sweating. Shift your skincare products as per the season and consult a dermatologist in case of repeated acne flare-ups.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.