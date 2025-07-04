What is ‘skin zoning’ and does it really work? Skincare experts reveal trend that treats every zone right

Sometimes, our skin just behaves like a moody teenager, one minute it is a breakout party on your chin, flaking off in dry defiance and then gleaming like a disco ball by lunchtime. It is a multitasking mess and let’s be honest: drowning it in the same one-size-fits-all serum is like using a single playlist for every emotion — it just doesn’t work. That’s where skin zoning steps in, a technique that has been making quiet waves for a while and now it is finally having its moment. Skincare’s hottest trend isn’t a product — it’s a map of your face. Here's all you need to know about ‘skin zoning’ and whether it really works.(File Photo)

Turns out, your cheeks might not want what your T-zone needs and your jawline? That hormonal party deserves its own RSVP. So, give every part of your face its own VIP treatment without overcrowding your shelf. Skin zoning is all about tailoring your skincare to the specific needs of different areas of your face. The beauty of skin zoning is that it does not ask you to buy out the skincare aisle — it asks you to get clever.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mili Sinha, Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique and expert at Oteria explained, “Skin zoning has gained popularity for good reason. Unlike fleeting trends, it’s a practical, results-driven approach that customises your routine to the unique needs of each area of your face. It’s especially effective for combination skin, allowing for targeted treatment without piling on more products. The key is using the right formulation in the right place and to truly optimise results, always work in sync with your skin’s natural biological clock—because when you align your routine with your skin’s rhythms, everything just works better.”

While experimenting with different skincare products can be fun, it's important to be mindful of the combinations you use. (Pexels )

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic in Mumbai revealed, “Many trends tend to sweep social media. These trends tend to become popular among everyone, and many influencers try them and review them. One of them is skin zoning. So, viral skin zoning is currently trending on social media. This involves separating the face into different zones based on one’s exact skin concerns and applying targeted products as per the requirement.”

She elaborated, “For example, someone might use a mattifying product on an oily T-zone, a hydrating serum on dry cheeks and a soothing, nourishing and hydrating cream on irritated and sensitive areas simultaneously. The idea is to treat each part of the face according to its individual needs rather than using the same product across the whole face. This is believed to help one understand the needs of the skin and work accordingly.”

However, Dr Shareefa Chause warned, “One has to exercise caution as the effectiveness depends on how well one understands their skin type and chooses the right products. If done incorrectly, it can cause imbalances or irritation, redness, inflammation, or acne flare-up. When used with a consistent routine and dermatologist-recommended products, skin zoning can help address multiple problems. It is necessary to be aware of the skin type and choose the products recommended by the expert only.”

Read on for daily skincare tips for different skin types that can help keep them healthy and glowing. (Pexels)

Here are few doctor approved tips shared by Dr Mili about what to use and where:

1.T-Zone (forehead, nose, chin)

Mood: Oily, bumpy, occasionally breakout-prone

Start your routine with a gel-based cleanser infused with White Tea Extract and Niacinamide, a blend that clarifies, brightens and gently exfoliates without stripping your skin. This face wash repairs, restores and soothes damaged skin, leaving it revitalised and rejuvenated.

2.Cheeks

Mood: Dehydrated, flushed, sensitive

Apply a hydrating serum enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide and Polypeptidesto plump and nourish the skin. This serum provides deep skin moisturization, advances wrinkle reduction, and boosts collagen.

Follow up with a multi-protection cream containing Elecampane Root Extract and Niacinamideto shield against environmental stressors and enhance radiance. This combination improves radiance in 14 days, protects from multiple urban pollutants and shields from blue light damage.

3.Under-eyes

Mood: Puffy, dark-circles, extra delicate

Dot on a lightweight eye serum infused with Sweet Orange and Brown Algae Extracts that targets puffiness and fine lines in one go. This serum reduces under-eye puffiness within 3 hours and improves crow’s feet wrinkles.

4.Jawline and chin

Mood: Hormonal breakouts, stubborn bumps

Apply a few drops of a serum which combines Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and Polypeptides to calm inflammation and fade post-acne marks. This serum provides deep skin moisturisation, advances wrinkle reduction and boosts collagen.

By listening to your skin’s cues and zoning in on what it truly needs, you are not just following a trend you are making skincare smarter. Tailor your routine, zone your products and let your skin thrive, one zone at a time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.