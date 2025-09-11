Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nephrologist shares 7 signs you may be mistaking for 'tiredness' but could actually signal serious kidney disease

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 08:14 pm IST

Feeling constantly tired? A nephrologist reveals 7 subtle symptoms your body may be showing that point to potential kidney problems.

Many people brush off tiredness as part of their daily routine, but chronic fatigue may be your body's way of alerting you to underlying health problems. Nephrologist Dr Satyanarayana Garre shares in his August 14 Instagram post 7 hidden symptoms that may point to kidney disease instead.

Chronic fatigue? It could be your kidneys signalling trouble.(Shutterstock)
Chronic fatigue? It could be your kidneys signalling trouble.(Shutterstock)

"Seven signs that you may be attributing to "tiredness" However, it might be kidney trouble. Your body gives you hints before things get serious, like swelling or an odd taste in your mouth," Dr Satyanarayana wrote in the caption.

(Also read: Cardiologist shares how 68 year old with acute heart failure, kidney dysfunction was saved with ‘rare medical treatment’ )

1. Swelling alert

Swelling in your feet, ankles, or even face isn't always "water weight." It could signal that your kidneys are struggling to remove excess fluid from your body.

2. Urine changes

If your urine has started changing in colour, looks foamy, or you notice you're going more or less frequently than usual, it may be your kidneys signalling trouble.

3. Always tired

Feeling exhausted all the time, even after proper rest? The build-up of toxins in your blood due to reduced kidney function can leave you constantly drained.

4. Puffy eyes

Waking up with puffy eyes every morning may be more than just a sleep issue. It can happen when protein leaks into your urine, a classic sign of kidney filter damage.

5. Bad taste and breath

A metallic taste in your mouth or persistent bad breath could mean your body isn't clearing waste properly, a warning that your kidneys aren't working as they should.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Nephrologist shares 7 signs you may be mistaking for 'tiredness' but could actually signal serious kidney disease
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On