Nephrologist shares 7 signs you may be mistaking for 'tiredness' but could actually signal serious kidney disease

Many people brush off tiredness as part of their daily routine, but chronic fatigue may be your body's way of alerting you to underlying health problems. Nephrologist Dr Satyanarayana Garre shares in his August 14 Instagram post 7 hidden symptoms that may point to kidney disease instead.

"Seven signs that you may be attributing to "tiredness" However, it might be kidney trouble. Your body gives you hints before things get serious, like swelling or an odd taste in your mouth," Dr Satyanarayana wrote in the caption.

1. Swelling alert

Swelling in your feet, ankles, or even face isn't always "water weight." It could signal that your kidneys are struggling to remove excess fluid from your body.

2. Urine changes

If your urine has started changing in colour, looks foamy, or you notice you're going more or less frequently than usual, it may be your kidneys signalling trouble.

3. Always tired

Feeling exhausted all the time, even after proper rest? The build-up of toxins in your blood due to reduced kidney function can leave you constantly drained.

4. Puffy eyes

Waking up with puffy eyes every morning may be more than just a sleep issue. It can happen when protein leaks into your urine, a classic sign of kidney filter damage.

5. Bad taste and breath

A metallic taste in your mouth or persistent bad breath could mean your body isn't clearing waste properly, a warning that your kidneys aren't working as they should.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.