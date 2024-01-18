Kidney trouble? 5 foods you must add to the diet

Kidney disease diagnosis can be scary for people and many fear worsening of the disease with time. Chronic kidney disease can however be managed well especially in early stages and lifestyle modifications can often do wonder. Taking care of your kidneys and eating the right diet can also help you avoid other health issues like cardiovascular problems, bone disease and anaemia. When it comes to disease management, dietary changes work the best apart from regular exercise and timely medication. (Also read | Blood samples can predict kidney disease in type 2 diabetes patients: Study) In chronic kidney disease, homemade foods should be preferred to canned foods as the latter is high in sodium. Vitamin D supplementation is also recommended for CKD patients.(Freepik)

Kidney disease can be caused by sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes. The symptoms include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue, decreased mental sharpness among a host of other signs. Kidney disease is difficult to diagnose in early stages, but in advanced stages, dangerous levels of fluid, electrolytes and wastes build up in the body.

Managing thyroid and kidney diseases involves careful consideration of one's diet. Incorporating nutrient-rich foods can be beneficial for supporting overall health. Fruits and vegetables, fish, eggs, low levels of saturated fat, salt and sugar should be consumed. The amount of potassium or phosphate in the diet may be cut. Homemade foods should be preferred to canned foods as the latter is high in sodium. Vitamin D supplementation is also recommended for CKD patients.

FOODS FOR HEALTHY KIDNEYS

Dr Sanjeev Gulati, Executive Director, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi shares five foods that can help manage kidney diseases:

1. Turmeric: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can support both thyroid and kidney health. It contains curcumin, which has antioxidant effects and may aid in reducing inflammation associated with kidney disease.

2. Yoghurt (curd): A staple in Indian cuisine, yoghurt is a good source of iodine, which is essential for thyroid function. Opt for low-fat or Greek yoghurt to maintain a kidney-friendly diet, as it is lower in phosphorus.

3. Leafy greens (e.g., spinach and kale): Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, leafy greens contribute to a well-rounded diet for thyroid and kidney health. They are low in potassium, making them kidney-friendly, and their high fibre content supports digestive health.

4. Mung Beans (Moong Dal): A rich source of protein, mung beans are low in potassium and phosphorus, making them suitable for individuals with kidney concerns. They can be included in dal (lentil curry) or soups.

5. Millets (Bajra, Jowar): These traditional grains are nutrient-dense and lower in phosphorus compared to some other grains. Millets can be incorporated into the diet in the form of rotis or included in various dishes, offering a kidney-friendly alternative.