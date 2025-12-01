Quinoa has become a popular choice for many people because it is super easy to cook and takes on the flavours of all sorts of dishes really nicely. This grain is packed with protein, which makes it a great choice for families trying to get more muscle-building foods into their diets. Plus, its pretty mild flavour makes it easy to mix into all sorts of global recipes without it being the centre of attention, ideal for getting both kids and adults on board. Quinoa Upma(freepik)

Studies show that quinoa has 9 essential amino acids, which is a lot more than most grains. This makes it a full-on plant protein, which is perfect for families with growth spurts going on or anyone with a hectic lifestyle. And on top of that, it's high in fiber, which does wonders for digestion and keeping energy levels steady. Cooking it takes almost 20 minutes and making it very easy.

One other thing to bear in mind is that, according to FSSAI, quinoa is naturally gluten-free, which makes it super versatile for families trying to cut back on wheat or go for something a bit lighter. And it also takes on flavours pretty easily, so you can just add a bit of lemon or some herbs in, and it becomes a delicious dish. You can even mix it with regular rice or dals to boost the protein without changing the taste too much.

5 Tricks to Add Quinoa to Your Daily Diet, A Simple Way to Boost Your Protein Intake

Some of these simple tricks make it easy to add quinoa into your daily diet in a way that feels relaxed and natural. With a few simple steps, you can make this super protein-rich grain a regular feature without needing to get complicated with recipes or spending all day in the kitchen.

Quinoa Upma

Quinoa upma is an easy way to replace rava and increase protein. Quinoa stays light and filling, perfect for breakfast or a quick lunch. Veggies add fibre and colour, and basic Indian spices give a familiar flavour. It’s a simple swap that fits into daily meals.

How to Make It

Take ½ cup of quinoa and wash it nicely. Heat 1 tsp oil, add mustard seeds, onions, and mixed veggies. Add rinsed quinoa and sauté for a minute. Add 1 cup of water, salt, and turmeric. Cook covered for 12–15 minutes. Fluff and serve with lemon.

Quinoa Curd Bowl

Quinoa curd bowl is a cooling, protein-rich meal for lunch or evening hunger. Quinoa and curd provide steady energy and support digestion. Fresh veggies like cucumber and carrot add crunch, no heavy prep required.

How to Make It

Cook ½ cup quinoa and cool completely. Add ¾ cup curd. Mix in chopped cucumber, carrot and coriander. Add salt and a pinch of roasted jeera powder. Serve chilled.

Lemon Quinoa

Lemon quinoa is a simple dish inspired by lemon rice but with protein-packed quinoa. It’s bright and tangy and perfect for a lunchbox. Peanuts add crunch and extra nutrition, tempering gives it the South Indian flavour everyone loves.

How to Make It

Cook 1 cup of quinoa and set aside. Heat 1 tsp oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts. Add turmeric and salt. Add quinoa and mix well. Squeeze fresh lemon before serving.

Quinoa Salad Jar

Quinoa salad jar is a grab and go meal that helps you eat more protein without any effort. Quinoa pairs well with veggies, beans and simple dressings. It stays fresh for hours, making it perfect for school or office lunches. The layers keep the salad colourful and tasty till mealtime.

How to Make It

Layer cooked quinoa at the bottom of a jar. Add chopped veggies like bell peppers, cucumber, and tomatoes. Add boiled chickpeas or corn. Pour lemon-olive oil dressing. Close, shake before eating.

Quinoa Vegetable Paratha

Quinoa vegetable paratha is a smart way to add protein to a common Indian meal. Mixing cooked quinoa with whole wheat flour and veggies increases fibre and nutrition. Parathas stays soft and flavourful, perfect for kids, lunchboxes, and quick dinners.

How to Make It

Mix ½ cup cooked quinoa with 1 cup wheat flour. Add grated carrot, spinach, salt and cumin. Knead into dough with water. Roll into parathas.

Cook on a tawa with minimal oil.

