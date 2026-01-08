Gastroenterologist explains why you may gain weight despite eating healthy; says your cortisol levels may be at play

:Even after following a healthy diet plan, are you still struggling to manage your weight? A puffy face, frequent mood swings, and high blood pressure may indicate elevated cortisol levels in the body. High cortisol rarely goes unnoticed, as its effects often show on the body and face. Common symptoms of high cortisol levels include hypertension, hirsutism in women (excessive growth of dark hair on the face, chest, and back), proximal muscle weakness (symmetrical weakness in the body’s core areas such as the shoulders and hips), and osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones and increases fracture risk. Anti-cortisol diet plan for healthy weight and balanced blood pressure(Freepik)

Dr Vishal Khurana, Director of Gastroenterology at Metro Hospital, tells Health Shots: “Eating 'right' and still gaining weight can be confusing. But for many people, chronically high cortisol, which is the main stress hormone, is a reason. A balanced ‘anti‑cortisol’ approach is less about a fad diet and more about food and lifestyle habits that calm your stress system so your body can finally respond to healthy eating.”

What is cortisol?

Cortisol is also referred to as the ‘stress hormone’. Stress can have a variety of negative effects on the body, such as influencing the many physiological processes that occur throughout the body. When it rises and remains elevated for an extended period of time, it causes Cushing's Syndrome, which can affect metabolism, glucose intolerance, and central obesity. The National Library of Medicine reports that low cortisol levels cause fatigue, hypotension, weight loss, and hyperpigmentation. To stick to an anti-cortisol diet, you must be aware of symptoms like these.

Why does cortisol rise?

Cortisol is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands in response to stress and has a natural daily rhythm (higher in the morning, lower at night), according to the gastroenterologist. This hormone rises due to a combination of factors, including lifestyle changes, diet, and medical conditions. These factors disrupt the body's stress response system for the following reasons:

Chronic stress: Do you spend half your day overthinking? This could be the reason leading to the high cortisol level. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism says, “Prolonged physiological stress lead to sustained activation of HPA axis. That leads to excess production of cortisol.”

Sleep deprivation: Lack of sleep or even disrupted sleep leads to the abnormal secretion of cortisol, says the scholarly journal published in Endocrine Reviews.

Prolonged use of glucocorticoid medication: This could elevate the production of cortisol in the body, as noted in the studies published by The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

What is an anti-cortisol diet?

It is the term usually that describes an eating pattern, which stabilizes blood sugar, reduces inflammation, and supports a healthy stress response. In practice, this looks like

Regular, balanced meals (protein + fiber-rich carbs + healthy fats).

Emphasis on whole, minimally processed foods.

Limiting added sugars, excessive caffeine, alcohol, and ultra‑processed snacks that can aggravate cortisol and blood sugar swings.

Anti-cortisol foods

The gastroenterologist says focus on foods that give steady energy, micronutrients (B vitamins, magnesium, vitamin C, and omega‑3s), and support gut and brain health, as these are closely tied to stress regulation.

High‑fiber whole foods: Whole grains (oats, brown rice, quinoa, and whole‑wheat roti), beans, lentils, chickpeas, vegetables, and fruits help keep blood sugar stable and may blunt cortisol spikes.

blood sugar stable and may blunt cortisol spikes. Colourful vegetables and fruits: Leafy greens, capsicum, tomatoes, berries, citrus, and cruciferous vegetables provide antioxidants, folate, and vitamin C, which support the stress response and may help lower cortisol.

Protein with every meal: Dal, chana, rajma, curd, paneer, eggs, fish, and lean poultry help maintain muscle mass and satiety, countering cortisol‑related muscle breakdown and overeating.

Healthy fats: Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, flax, and chia), avocado, and oils like mustard, groundnut, and olive oil provide unsaturated fats and magnesium that support heart and brain health and may buffer cortisol’s effects.

Fermented and dairy foods (if tolerated): Dahi, chaas, yogurt, and other fermented foods support gut health; some data suggest adequate low‑fat dairy intake during dieting may help prevent stress‑related cortisol rhythm disruption.

Hydration and calming beverages: Adequate water, herbal teas (chamomile, tulsi), and moderate green tea can support overall stress management; green tea contains L‑theanine, which may promote relaxation.

Pay caution to foods that raise cortisol levels

Foods and drinks that are high in added sugar: Sweets, sugary beverages, desserts, packaged juices, and many bakery items can contribute to higher cortisol over time, weight gain, and blood‑sugar problems.

Refined carbs and ultra‑processed foods: White bread, refined flour snacks, instant noodles, chips, fast food, and processed meats trigger rapid blood‑sugar swings, promoting cravings and potentially aggravating cortisol imbalance.

Excess caffeine: Too much coffee, strong tea, energy drinks, or late‑day caffeinated beverages can stimulate the stress axis, increase cortisol, disturb sleep, and indirectly drive weight gain.

Excess alcohol: Regular or heavy alcohol intake is linked to higher cortisol levels, poorer sleep, and central fat gain.

Very low‑calorie or crash diets: Severe energy restriction can itself disturb normal cortisol rhythms and stress the body, making sustainable weight loss harder.

Who should consider an anti‑cortisol diet?

An anti‑cortisol style of eating is essentially a sensible, balanced diet with extra attention to stress and blood‑sugar control, so it is broadly safe for most adults. People who may benefit especially include:

People with “stubborn” weight, especially abdominal fat: Those eating reasonably well and exercising, yet struggling with central weight gain, frequent stress, and poor sleep patterns.

Individuals with high‑stress lifestyles: Professionals who work for long hours, caregivers, students, and anyone with chronic psychological or financial stress often show signs of cortisol dysregulation.

Those with stress‑linked health issues: This includes high blood pressure, prediabetes/diabetes, emotional eating, low energy, or frequent mood changes in the setting of high stress, which may warrant a structured, cortisol‑friendly nutrition plan under medical guidance.

Someone who is being diagnosed with the endocrine disorder or is on steroids should not rely entirely on the diet, says the gastroenterologist. They must seek specialist evaluation.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)