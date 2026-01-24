‘Hideous… I need them’: Internet reacts as Crocs releases $150 Lego-shaped clogs

Crocs Inc. has unveiled $150 Lego-shaped clogs as part of a new multiyear partnership with Danish toymaker Lego, betting on collectible, buzz-driven footwear. According to The Detroit News, the collaboration will kick off with adult-sized clogs shaped like Lego bricks, set to launch globally on Feb 16. The clogs will be sold through both companies’ websites and select Lego retail stores. (Lego official website)

Another release is planned for spring.

Each pair includes a Lego minifigure and four miniature Crocs shoes, positioning the footwear as a collector’s item rather than a mass-market product. The clogs will be sold through both companies’ websites and select Lego retail stores, and are priced well above Crocs’ usual $35-$50 range.

Crocs brand president Anne Mehlman told The Detroit News that Lego’s wide-ranging fan base, spanning both children and devoted adult collectors, is similar to Crocs’ own audience. Analysts cited by the publication said the partnership is a calculated attempt to rebuild brand “heat” after pandemic-era growth faded and demand softened during the recent holiday period.

The shoes made their public debut at Paris Fashion Week, worn by rapper Tommy Cash. While Crocs and Lego did not disclose financial terms of the deal, the companies said the collaboration is only beginning and will extend into additional product drops.

Also Read: One Piece LEGO sets inspired by live-action series officially revealed: Release date, preorders and full set list

Internet reactions: Memes and obsession Online reactions were sharply divided as images of the Lego clogs circulated on X.

“If I buy this I fear I’ve gone too far… but there’s no coming back after this,” one user wrote.

Others were openly dismissive. “Lol who will wear this,” one post read, while another called the clogs “cringy af.”

Some comments zeroed in on who the shoes might actually appeal to. “The average person wearing this will be 37 years old… probably the same adult waiting in line at GameStop for Pokémon cards,” one user joked, before adding, “Imagine the smell.”

Yet the criticism came paired with intrigue. “These are hideous! Where do I buy them?” one post said.

A few users suggested the buzz was already spilling into real-world demand. “A local store started selling these and the line was out the door. People were lining up for blocks,” one X user claimed.

Also Read: Lego teams up with Nintendo for iconic Game Boy set: Release date, price, where to buy and more

"Everything comes back to MSCHF and their big red boots,” one post noted, referencing the art collective’s viral footwear moments.

“I don’t think there is an articulation of the English language that allows me to appropriately express how much I need a pair of these,” one user wrote.