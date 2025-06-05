One Piece LEGO sets inspired by live-action series officially revealed: Release date, preorders and full set list

Get ready, fans and collectors! The Lego Group, Netflix, and Tomorrow Studios are joining forces to bring the world of One Piece to life like never before. Just in time for the new live-action series, brand-new Lego sets will let you dive into the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates with detailed Minifigures and iconic scenes straight from the beloved story. Whether you’re building or watching, the treasure hunt is about to get even more exciting! The LEGO Group, Netflix, and Tomorrow Studios launch new One Piece LEGO sets inspired by the live-action series.(Screenshot: @onepiecenetflix/X)

All about the new One Piece LEGO sets

LEGO has announced five new sets and two figures based on Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece. Each LEGO set includes one of eight collectible “Wanted” posters showcasing some of the most notorious pirates from the One Piece series, adding an extra layer of excitement for collectors and fans alike.

The upcoming collection includes the Going Merry Pirate Ship, Buggy the Clown’s Circus Tent, and more, as detailed in the following list, as reported by Netflix.

The Baratie Floating Restaurant

This massive 3,402-piece set lets fans fuel up for adventure with a highly detailed, fish-shaped sea restaurant. Featuring five collectible “Wanted” posters, the set includes a dock for the Going Merry and play functions to recreate Zoro and Mihawk’s intense sword fight. Ten Minifigures round out the scene, including the Straw Hat crew, Zeff, Garp, Helmeppo, Koby, and Mihawk.

The Going Merry Pirate Ship

Fans ages 10 and up can build and play with the full Straw Hat Pirate crew in Minifigure form. The set includes over 1,376 pieces, a detailed ship deck and interior, and a large printed Jolly Roger sail. This set contains four collectible “Wanted” posters.

Battle at Arlong Park

The 926-piece set lets fans ages 9 and up recreate the epic Arlong Park showdown with detailed features like a collapsing pagoda, shooting gallery, and forest battle scene. It includes Minifigures of Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, Usopp, Arlong, and Chu, plus three collectible “Wanted” posters.

Buggy the Clown’s Circus Tent

Suitable for ages 8 and up, Buggy the Clown’s lair features three circus contraptions—the water tank, spinning table, and hanging cage—for the heroes to escape. The set includes Minifigures of Buggy, Luffy, Nami, and Zoro, plus two customizable “Wanted” posters to personalize your One Piece adventure.

Windmill Village Hut

The 299-piece set is suitable for builders aged 8 and up and brings the scene where Luffy sneaks a bite from Shanks’ secret Gum Gum Fruit. The set includes minifigure forms of young Luffy, Shanks, and Makino, along with a detachable roof and a detailed interior packed with accessories for role-playing scenes of running the shop and entertaining customers. It also includes one collectible “Wanted” poster for fans to treasure.

BrickHeadz Monkey D. Luffy Figure

BrickHeadz Buggy the Clown Figure

These figures will also be exclusively available at the LEGO store, being part of the One Piece collection, launching this summer.

When will the new LEGO ONE PIECE sets be available?

The full collection offers a unique opportunity to bring iconic moments and characters from the live-action adaptation into your own hands. These sets are set to hit the shelves on August 1, but fans don’t have to wait that long as they are ready to preorder now.