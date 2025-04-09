Say goodbye to PCOS breakouts with Ayurveda: Ashwagandha to amla, try these 7 herbs to naturally to heal hormonal acne

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects many women and often comes with the frustrating symptom of acne. The hormonal imbalances that define PCOS, particularly an excess of androgens or ‘male hormones’, can lead to increased oil production in the skin, clogging pores and triggering acne. Ayurvedic cure for PCOS acne? Expert says these 7 herbs actually work.(Image by Pixabay)

This can have a significant impact on a woman’s self-esteem and overall well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Govindarajan, Head of R&D at Kapiva, claimed that Ayurveda takes a comprehensive approach to managing both PCOS and acne by targeting the underlying hormonal imbalances. He elaborated -

1. Ashwagandha, also known as Indian ginseng or winter cherry

Ashwagandha, a potent adaptogen, helps manage stress, a major trigger for both conditions.

2. Shatavari or wild asparagus

Shatavari, known for supporting women’s health, promotes hormonal stability and supports the reproductive system.

3. Neem

Neem is particularly effective in regulating oil production, preventing clogged pores—one of the key factors contributing to acne in women with PCOS.

Neem can be used while bathing, on a wound, for dandruff, acne, and even as a herbal tea.(Pixabay)

4. Tulsi or holy basil

Tulsi, helps control stress-related acne while also supporting the management of PCOS symptoms.

Holy basil: Holy basil or Tulsi helps control levels of androgens and insulin level in women with PCOS. It has anti-androgenic properties that can be helpful in managing the symptoms of PCOS. Women with PCOS have to deal with acne and excess hair due to excess production of male sex hormones. Holy basil is an excellent agent that aids in controlling these hormones in women with PCOS.(Pixabay)

5. Yashtimadhu or licorice

Yashtimadhu, aids in detoxification, addressing the internal imbalances that can lead to skin issues like acne. This detoxifying herb helps promote clear, healthy skin.

Licorice root is a soothing herb that is widely used for digestive health.(Shutterstock)

6. Haldi or turmeric

Turmeric, with its powerful anti-inflammatory and healing properties, soothes irritated skin.

7. Triphala or amla (Indian gooseberry)

Triphala enhances digestion and detoxification, fostering overall skin health from within.

Dr Govindarajan asserted, “Together, these Ayurvedic herbs work in harmony to balance the body and promote clearer skin for those dealing with PCOS. By incorporating these Ayurvedic herbs alongside mindful lifestyle changes, women can address the underlying causes of PCOS and acne, bringing balance and long-term relief without simply masking the symptoms.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.