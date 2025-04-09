Say goodbye to PCOS breakouts with Ayurveda: Ashwagandha to amla, try these 7 herbs to naturally to heal hormonal acne
Want clear skin with PCOS? This Ayurvedic guide with 7 herbs might be your skincare breakthrough to glow naturally and beat hormonal acne for good.
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects many women and often comes with the frustrating symptom of acne. The hormonal imbalances that define PCOS, particularly an excess of androgens or ‘male hormones’, can lead to increased oil production in the skin, clogging pores and triggering acne.
This can have a significant impact on a woman’s self-esteem and overall well-being. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Govindarajan, Head of R&D at Kapiva, claimed that Ayurveda takes a comprehensive approach to managing both PCOS and acne by targeting the underlying hormonal imbalances. He elaborated -
1. Ashwagandha, also known as Indian ginseng or winter cherry
Ashwagandha, a potent adaptogen, helps manage stress, a major trigger for both conditions.
2. Shatavari or wild asparagus
Shatavari, known for supporting women’s health, promotes hormonal stability and supports the reproductive system.
3. Neem
Neem is particularly effective in regulating oil production, preventing clogged pores—one of the key factors contributing to acne in women with PCOS.
4. Tulsi or holy basil
Tulsi, helps control stress-related acne while also supporting the management of PCOS symptoms.
5. Yashtimadhu or licorice
Yashtimadhu, aids in detoxification, addressing the internal imbalances that can lead to skin issues like acne. This detoxifying herb helps promote clear, healthy skin.
6. Haldi or turmeric
Turmeric, with its powerful anti-inflammatory and healing properties, soothes irritated skin.
7. Triphala or amla (Indian gooseberry)
Triphala enhances digestion and detoxification, fostering overall skin health from within.
Dr Govindarajan asserted, “Together, these Ayurvedic herbs work in harmony to balance the body and promote clearer skin for those dealing with PCOS. By incorporating these Ayurvedic herbs alongside mindful lifestyle changes, women can address the underlying causes of PCOS and acne, bringing balance and long-term relief without simply masking the symptoms.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.