Can ashwagandha cause liver damage? Doctor warns against possible side effects of supplements: 'Risk is higher if...'

Dr Kunal Sood, a physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, took to Instagram on May 28 to discuss the importance of being mindful of the dosage and potential interactions with food or other medications when taking supplements. Exceeding the recommended dose can increase the risk of adverse effects, he said. Supplements can interact with medications or worsen underlying health conditions. (Freepik)

‘Make sure the benefit outweighs the risk’

Dr Sood added that considering the cumulative intake from both supplements and food can be challenging, making it essential to consult with a healthcare professional to ensure safe and effective use.

He said, “Just like with medications, supplements also have a risk of side effects. The risk is higher if you take more than the recommended dose; sometimes you take a supplement but also obtain from food, which can be hard to estimate.”

He also said, “I always recommend discussing with your doctor before starting a supplement to make sure the benefit outweighs the risk and to make sure you have the correct dosing depending on your medical history. Do you take any supplements?”

Side-effects of 5 supplements

Dr Sood listed the possible side-effects of the following supplements:

⦿ Magnesium: Diarrhea, muscle weakness

⦿ Turmeric: Blood thinning, stomach pain

⦿ Vitamin D: Kidney stones

⦿ Ashwagandha: Liver damage, increase thyroid hormone

⦿ Fish oil: Increase blood glucose, blood thinner, acid reflux

When considering supplements, it's essential to know that they can interact with medications or worsen underlying health conditions, and taking more than the recommended dose can increase the risk of adverse effects. Therefore, before adding supplements to your routine, consult with a doctor or registered dietitian to discuss potential benefits and risks.

By being informed and cautious, you can make smart decisions about supplement use.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.