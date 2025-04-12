Fitness coach recommends 8 supplements in your 30s that can make you feel younger and healthier

Bhavika Patel is a lifestyle and fitness coach (according to her Instagram bio), who keeps sharing important insights related to health and fitness on her social media profile. From dietary strategies to lifestyle tweaks, Bhavika Patel’s Instagram handle is replete with hacks on how to look better and live healthier. These health supplements can make you feel younger.(Shutterstock)

On March 15, Bhavika shared a list of health supplements that can help in looking and feeling young. "At 35, I made a life-changing decision to incorporate supplements into my routine, and the results have been incredible! My energy levels, mood swings, and hormonal imbalances have improved, and I can't help but wish I had started this journey earlier. Take charge of your health, start today, and feel the transformation." wrote Bhavika. Take a look at the health supplements here:

1. Vitamin D3:

It is a must-have for your overall health, joints, and mood regulation. Most people are vitamin D3 deficient, so get your levels checked and start a proper dosage for lasting benefits.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids:

It is essential for brain health, focus, and heart health. It increases alertness and energy levels. Flax seeds are a natural source too

3. Probiotics:

It is crucial for gut health, immunity, and brain function. A healthy gut means better mood and more energy.

4. Magnesium:

It is the secret to better sleep. When you sleep well, you wake up feeling refreshed, focused, and less irritable.

5. Iron:

It is vital for hormonal balance, especially in PCOS, PCOD, and menstrual cycles. Iron also supports you during menopause.

6. Vitamin C:

It is a powerful partner to iron, improving absorption and aiding digestion for overall better health.

7. Collagen:

The secret to glowing skin and strong hair. Add it to your daily routine for beauty from the inside out.

8. Vitamin B:

It boosts metabolism and reduces fatigue. Say goodbye to exhaustion and hello to energy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.