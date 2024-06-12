Get your fix this Falafel Day with these 6 unique recipes

Crispy on the outside, and soft and savoury on the inside, falafels are deep-fried fritters made primarily from chickpeas and lots of fresh herbs. This Middle Eastern snack is usually paired with soft warm pita breads and a creamy/dreamy hummus or a tzatziki dip. While the origin of this much-loved snack is hazy, the first mention of the falafel can be traced to Egypt, somewhere in the 19th century. Having gone relatively unchanged for many years, content creators on social media and restaurants have been trying their hand at new dishes with the familiar flavours of falafel. Here are some not-so common ways to eat falafels: Falafels are a Middle Eastern delicacy(unsplash)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Falafel sandwich

Falafel sandwich(Instagram)

Looking for a way to eat your veggies? A sandwich is a self-contained mode to do just that. “Elevating the traditional falafel with innovative, health-conscious twists, our baked falafel sandwich has vibrant sautéed and pickled vegetables along with a creamy hummus spread. A spicy harissa sauce, made with dry red chiles, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil can be added to a slice of sourdough or on whole wheat bread,” shares Mohit Bulchandani, Founder of Seeds of Life. You can serve it alongside coleslaw, salad or fries.

Smashed falafel wrap

Falafel wrap(instagram)

The viral smashed falafel wrap was first created by Jordanian food creator Rania Obeidallah and chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya recently recreated it. She says, “On a roti or tortilla, add the falafel mixture and spread it out. Sprinkle some sesame seeds. Heat oil in a pan and cook the roti, falafel side down first, let it brown, flip it and cook for another minute. Top it up with the onion, tomato, hummus and coriander leaves. Wrap it tightly and serve immediately”

Falafel Bowl

Falafel bowl(instagram)

A nourishing meal that comes together in one container and is a great option for meal prep, a falafel bowl is just a deconstructed sandwich. Chef Mahima Dhoot says, “Use low-carb options like brown rice, quinoa or cauliflower rice as the base of your bowl, along with veggies of your choice - cucumber, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, etc. You can also add pickled vegetables like onions, cucumber or beetroot to give the dish some tang. Make a hummus dressing or use tzatziki as the sauce. Deep frying your falafels isn’t the only way to enjoy them, instead opt to air fry the fritters.”

Falafel burger

Falafel burger(instagram)

Adding a Middle Eastern-inspired falafel pattie to a burger is almost a stroke of genius. Rohan Malwankar, Executive Chef, Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel, says, “To create the ultimate falafel burger, create larger patties by blending chickpeas, garlic, parsley, and fry till golden. Layer your buns with fresh greens, tangy pickles and creamy tahini sauce. This is not just a burger; it’s a flavorful journey through the heart of the Middle East."

Falafel Pizza

Falafel Pizza(instagram)

Falafel on a pizza? It might sound a little out there but don't knock it till you try it. Bulchandani says, "We have a unique pizza with falafels. It is loaded with toppings like zucchini, bell peppers, corn, cherry tomatoes and a sprinkle of basil. We also add dollops of beetroot hummus to the pizza. With low-fat mozzarella on a thin crust whole wheat base, this pizza is both delicious and nutritious."