Woman says this ‘AI diet’ helped her lose 7 kg and 2 inches from her belly in 21 days: ‘Not just weight loss…’

Many of us struggle to find a diet that actually works and fits into our busy lives. From confusing nutrition advice to fad trends, it's easy to feel lost when trying to shed kilos and inches. Nutritionist and weight loss expert, Richa Gangani claims she shed 7 kg and lost 2 inches from her waist in just 21 days by following what she calls an "AI diet." In her October 5 Instagram post, Richa shares how this tech-driven approach helped her make smarter food choices and stay consistent. (Also read: Fitness coach says 'lose weight without running'; shares 4 simple strategies for people over 40 to drop kilos ) Richa Gangani's 21-day AI diet transforms health and energy. (Instagram/@dieticianricha2095)

"I still can't believe that I have dropped 7 kg and massive inches from my belly in just 21 days by making simple changes without doing any crash diets or hours of cardio at the gym. I know so many of you are struggling with the same," says Richa.

She adds, "I'll be guiding you step-by-step, just like I did when I lost 7 kgs in 21 days using my signature 18-10-8-4-1 Method." Here's a look at her recommendations:

18 hours of intermittent fasting: Richa ate only between 11 AM – 5/6 PM.

Richa ate only between 11 AM – 5/6 PM. 10,000 steps daily: No excuses, just consistent movement for results.

8 hours of deep sleep: " Trust me, your body burns fat while you rest," she says.

Trust me, your body burns fat while you rest," she says. 4 litres of water: Including anti-inflammatory teas to beat bloating and promote clear skin.

Including anti-inflammatory teas to beat bloating and promote clear skin. 1 gram of protein per kg of body weight: To preserve muscle and tone up.

To preserve muscle and tone up. Start the day with fat: She began each morning with 1 teaspoon of MCT oil and anti-inflammatory ice cubes on an empty stomach to kickstart fat burning.

"Not just weight loss, my skin started glowing, bloating vanished, and my energy was next level. This method works, not just for fat loss, but for healing inflammation, balancing hormones, and boosting mental clarity," Richa concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.