Shilpa Shetty's 45-minute Hip-Hop aerobics exercise burns fat, tones body and sharpens brain: Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty started the first Monday of 2022 on a fitness high. The actor took to Instagram on January 3 to share a video of herself working out with her trainer. She did a fun 45-minute Hip-Hop aerobic routine at the gym, which packs in several benefits for the body and mind.

The video shows Shilpa, who is married to Raj Kundra, hitting the gym with her trainer, Yashmeen Chauhan, and doing fun and rigorous Hip-Hop-style aerobics exercise. The star did the exercise session to the tunes of the famous song My Humps by The Black Eyed Peas. She nailed the routine dressed in a tank top and tights.

Meanwhile, Shilpa revealed that the 45-minute session is a full-body workout that targets several body parts. The cardio routine focuses on improving respiratory health. The moves also burn fat, enhance arm-leg coordination, reduce calories, and sharpen the brain because of coordinated hand and leg motions.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Shilpa wrote, "No better way to bring in some #MondayMotivation right after the New Year weekend than starting the day with some Hip Hop-style Aerobics. @yashmeenchauhan creates these fun routines to aim for a full body workout. This one is focused on improving cardio-respiratory health, burn fat, improve arm-and-leg coordination, and (bonus) you get to learn some cool moves."

"In a 45-minute session, we burn some serious calories as we move our coordinated arms and legs in multiple directions. Also, it sharpens the brain too, as one has to remember a lot of moves in a sequence while we groove to our favourite music. Fun and Toning at the same time...2-in-1 workout. New routines for the New Year. Wait and watch this space," the 46-year-old added.

Aerobics Benefits:

Other than the benefits mentioned by Shilpa, practising aerobics helps decrease the risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, increase good cholesterol, control blood sugar, manage weight, and decrease resting heart rate.

Are you pumped up to hit the gym like Shilpa?