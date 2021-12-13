'It's time to get into a healthy routine' with Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's life mantra for fitness is quite short, crisp and simple - "Swasth raho, mast raho." She believes that the only way to be happy is by being healthy. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga and high intensity workouts, shared her Monday morning routine on Instagram and it is helping us to start the week just right.

The actor, for Monday, performed a combination of a series of asanas. On a yoga mat in her garden surrounded by greenary, the actor performed the Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana going into Dhanurasana. She believes that this is the only way to shed off the tiredness of a week of work and travel. In the video, the actor can be seen standing and stretching her body backwards with her hands folded on top of her head in the Namaskar position. Then she can be seen coming back and stretching her body to form a plank position and stretching her one leg up and then bringing it close to her chest in a folded position. In the later part of the video, Shilpa can be seen lying on her chest and folding her knees and performing the Dharurasana by holding her feet with her hands, behind her body.

" After a rather busy week of continuous travel and work, it’s time to get into a healthy routine again. Aur woh, buss yoga se hi hoga! So, I practiced the Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana going into Dhanurasana," read an excerpt of her post. She further lined out the benefits of performing this yoga routine. She added, "It works on strengthening the ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, elbows, and wrist joints; helping in enhancing a range of motions. Moreover, apart from stretching the hamstring, hip flexors, and glutes; it also improves the alignment, body posture, and blood circulation." Take a look at her video here:

However, Shilpa also added that in certain conditions, this series of asanas are to be avoided. In case of high blood pressure or related issues, or if one is suffering from back pain, arm pain or shoulder pain, these asanas may lead to further injuries and should be avoided. " Swasth raho, mast raho," Shilpa wrapped her post with her fitness mantra.

