Shilpa Shetty shares a powerful mental health mantra and we are bookmarking it

We don't know what Tuesday blues as, we just read Shilpa Shetty Kundra's powerful mental health mantra and we can't help but bookmark it as it rejuvenated our enthusiasm to take us through the rest of the week. When she is not raising the bar of fashion goals or encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle, Shilpa is seen promoting mental health and this Tuesday is no different.

Taking to her social media handle, as is customary every week, Shilpa shared a motivating mental health mantra this Tuesday which inspired us to “look forward and move ahead towards a better version” of ourselves after venting out our stress and pain. She shared a famous motivational quote that got us pondering, “If you can't laugh at the same joke again and again, then why do you keep crying over the same thing over and over again?”

Elaborating on the same, Shilpa revealed that a “little anecdote” that she had read many years ago, stayed with her. The anecdote was, “A wise man sat in the audience and cracked a joke. Everybody laughed like crazy. After a moment, he cracked the same joke again. This time, few of them laughed. He kept cracking the joke over and over again. When there was no laughter in the crowd, he smiled and said: “If you can't laugh at the same joke again and again, then why do you keep crying over the same thing over and over again?” (sic).”

Reminding us to prioritise our peace of mind, Shilpa asserted, “This thought has stayed with me ever since. Of course, I believe he didn’t intend saying one shouldn’t express grief or shouldn’t cry (sic)."

She concluded with a powerful advice, "You have to vent the stress and pain out of your mind & body. But, dust yourself off and pick yourself up once you’ve done that. Look forward and move ahead towards a better version of you. You’ve got this! (sic).”

