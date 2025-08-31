11 easy yoga poses for beginners and seniors to boost flexibility and strength

Yoga offers a wonderful way to enhance both physical and mental well-being. Whether you are a beginner or a senior, incorporating yoga into your routine can help improve flexibility, strength, balance, and overall health. However, if you have never tried yoga or need gentle yoga poses that cause minimal strain on the joints, yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar has shared some easy poses to start your journey with Health Shots. These poses are not too challenging, making them perfect for beginners, and can be practiced daily to enjoy health benefits. These simple yoga poses can enhance mobility and alleviate stress.(Adobe Stock)

11 easy yoga poses for seniors and beginners

These low-impact yoga poses are friendly for seniors and beginners, which can help you start your yoga journey:

1. Tadasana (Mountain pose)

It helps improve posture, balance, and mobility. It also strengthens the legs and core while reducing stress. How to perform it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, arms at your sides.

Engage your thighs, lift your kneecaps, and feel your spine lengthen.

Reach your arms overhead with palms facing each other, fingers extended.

Hold for 5-10 breaths, grounding through your feet and standing tall.

2. Chakravakasana (Cat-cow pose)

This flow between cat and cow poses improves spinal flexibility and relieves tension in the back. How to perform it:

Begin on all fours with wrists directly under shoulders and knees under hips.

Inhale and arch your back, lifting your chest and tailbone for cow pose.

Exhale and round your back, tucking your chin to your chest for cat pose.

Continue moving between the two poses for 5-10 rounds, syncing with your breath.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Cobra pose strengthens the back, stretches the chest, and increases flexibility in the spine. It also helps alleviate stress. How to perform it:

Lie face down with legs extended, tops of feet on the mat.

Place your hands under your shoulders and press your elbows close to your body.

Inhale as you lift your chest off the ground, keeping elbows slightly bent.

Hold for 3-5 breaths, then slowly lower your chest back down.

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

Bridge pose strengthens the lower back, glutes, and legs while improving spinal flexibility. It also promotes relaxation and relieves tension. How to perform it:

Lie on your back with knees bent, feet hip-width apart, and arms at your sides.

Press your feet into the mat as you lift your hips toward the ceiling, engaging your glutes and core.

Hold for 5-10 breaths, then lower your hips back to the floor.

5. Malasana (Garland pose)

Malasana stretches the hips, groin, and lower back, and improves flexibility in the ankles and legs. It also helps stretch the pelvic region. How to perform it:

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, toes turned out.

Bend your knees and squat down, bringing your thighs close to your torso.

Keep your chest lifted and hands in a prayer position in front of your heart.

Hold for 5-10 breaths, keeping your body relaxed.

6. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly pose)

Butterfly pose stretches the hips, inner thighs, and groin, improving flexibility in the lower body. How to perform it:

Sit on the floor with your spine straight, knees bent, and soles of your feet touching.

Hold your feet with your hands and gently press your knees toward the floor.

Keep your chest open and hold for 5-10 breaths, feeling the stretch in your hips and thighs.

Butterfly pose can help improve mobility in hip joints.(Shutterstock)

7. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing dog)

Downward dog stretches the hamstrings, calves, and shoulders, while strengthening the arms, legs, and core. It also helps relieve tension in the back. How to perform it:

Start on all fours, with wrists directly under shoulders and knees under hips.

Tuck your toes and lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming an upside-down V shape.

Keep your feet hip-width apart and your hands shoulder-width apart.

Hold for 5-10 breaths, pressing your heels toward the ground.

8. Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

Triangle pose strengthens the legs, stretches the hips and hamstrings, and improves balance and stability. How to perform it:

Stand with feet wide apart, arms extended to the sides.

Turn your right foot out 90 degrees and your left foot slightly in.

Reach your right hand toward your right ankle while extending your left arm toward the ceiling.

Look up at your left hand and hold for 5-10 breaths, then repeat on the other side.

9. Ustrasana (Camel pose)

Camel pose stretches the chest, thighs, and hips, improving spinal flexibility and posture. It also helps open the heart and relieve lower back pain. How to perform it:

Kneel on the mat with knees hip-width apart and hands on your hips.

Inhale and lift your chest, then reach your hands back to grasp your heels.

Push your hips forward as you arch your back, lifting your heart toward the ceiling.

Hold for 3-5 breaths, then gently release.

10. Virabhadrasana I (Warrior I pose)

Warrior I strengthens the legs, arms, and core while improving flexibility in the hips and chest. It also promotes focus and endurance. How to perform it:

Start in a standing position, then step your left foot back and bend your right knee.

Extend your arms overhead, keeping your palms facing each other.

Ensure your left leg is straight and strong, and hold for 5-10 breaths.

Repeat on the other side.

11. Ananda Balasana (Happy baby pose)

Happy baby pose gently stretches the lower back, hips, and thighs while calming the nervous system. It helps relieve tension and promotes relaxation. How to perform it: