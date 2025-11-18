Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
Haryana dancer assaulted at wedding after resisting groom’s relative's advances | Video

ByLeena Dhankhar
Updated on: Nov 18, 2025 09:50 pm IST

Several dancers spoke out in support of the performer, praising her for standing up to the groom’s relative who misbehaved with her

A dancer performing at a pre-wedding celebration in Haryana’s Nuh district was assaulted after she objected to inappropriate behaviour by the groom’s relative during her performance on November 16, provoking the man to attack her and her colleague.

The dancer was attacked by a man at the pre-wedding celebration when she objected to his conduct during her performance
The dancer was attacked by a man at the pre-wedding celebration when she objected to his conduct during her performance

The incident, which occurred while dancers Divya Chaudhary and Vaishali were performing, was recorded on a mobile phone.

HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clip.

According to the widely circulated video, a man holding currency notes brought his hand too close to Chaudhary, prompting her to slap it away. Offended, he struck her back, triggering a chaotic confrontation.

Immediately, several men are seen climbing onto the stage and surrounding the dancers. But the men attacking them pushed Chaudhary to the ground and landed some blows on her, including with a stick. Two other performers and a man who attempted to shield her were also hit. The dancers were eventually rescued by members of their troupe and women who rushed to pull them to safety.

Police said they were still investigating the incident in Nuh’s Pachgaon village and were yet to register a case.

Many performers spoke up in support of Divya Chaudhary, praised her decision to stand up for herself and denounced the harassment that they face during performances.

“These artists should not be shamed. They are someone’s sisters and daughters and should not be trolled,” said Nuh dancer Billi.

Another performer, Payal Chaudhary, said Divya was touched inappropriately by the man while showering money. “First, obscene acts were committed, and then they were beaten. If they are raising their voice against the wrong done to them, what is wrong with that?” she said.

Dancer Renu Jangra asked why female artists were demeaned for earning a livelihood. She said the performers were invited to perform and that it was unacceptable to hurt their dignity.

A dancer in Haryana's Nuh district was assaulted on November 16 after rejecting inappropriate advances from a groom's relative during a performance. The incident escalated into violence, captured on video, leading to multiple injuries. Supporters of the dancers condemned the harassment, highlighting the need for respect towards performers, who deserve dignity in their work.