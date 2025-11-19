Best budget-friendly places to travel to this holiday season: Japan, Vietnam, Dubai, and more

The holiday season is here, and people across the world are busy planning their next big trip. From visa-free escapes to luxury splurges, here are six handpicked destinations that promise adventure and fun. Smart itineraries, easy access, and year-end sparkle make these spots the perfect wrap-up to your 2025, as per Pickyourtrail. Japan offers a serene experience for travellers.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Japan

As autumn's flaming reds gradually give way to winter's calm whites, Japan's allure reaches its zenith. From Tokyo's bright streets gleaming in the early chill to Kyoto's serene shrines covered with golden leaves, an eight-day tour, which costs around ₹2,00,000 per person, is certainly worth it.

One of the best times to visit is during the November–December window. Before the new year begins, Japan offers a serene, cinematic, and profoundly grounding experience, whether you are exploring state-of-the-art digital art museums or meandering through centuries-old temples.

Vietnam

Vietnam has emerged as the breakout favourite for 2025. From the tranquil landscapes of Phu Quoc to the bizarre Golden Bridge in Ba Na Hills, a 4-6-day tour, which costs around ₹80,000 per person, offers everything. Vietnam is the ideal quick getaway for tourists seeking adventure and culture in equal measure because of its easy visa application process, breathtaking scenery, and reasonable prices.

The Wonder Winter Symphony, which runs from November to December, brings colour and culture to the nation.

Also read: 10 most beautiful countries on Earth: New Zealand, Greece, India and more

Thailand

Thailand is one of the best places to experience sensory overload. With gorgeous beaches by day and neon-drenched nightlife by twilight, a 6–7-day getaway here for about ₹50,000 per person feels fantastic. One minute you are relaxing on Koh Samui, and the next you are bartering in the lantern-lit markets of Chiang Mai for silk scarves and mango sticky rice.

With rows of sizzling woks, live bands nestled among street booths, and secret rooftop pubs where the skyline comes alive, Bangkok's night markets are an experience in and of themselves. Every evening in Phuket and Krabi feels like an unplanned celebration thanks to outdoor beach clubs, fire dancers, and regional rum cocktails that turn sunsets into invitations.

Maldives

The Maldives is still the best year-end getaway for couples seeking seclusion and luxury. In December, when the seas are calm, and luxury resorts throw intimate festive dinners on private sandbanks, its 3-4 day excursions for ₹1,25,000 per person seem perfect. The Maldives offers a front-row ticket to tranquillity with visa-on-arrival simplicity and overwater homes shimmering beneath tropical sunsets. Since December marks the start of peak season, now is the time to make reservations before prices and accommodations soar.

Also read: How simple lifestyle changes can help manage weight long-term

Dubai

The star of December is Dubai. Dune bashing, views of the Burj Khalifa, and year-end shopping sprees are all included in 5-day itineraries that cost an average of ₹60,000 per person. Timing is what makes the deal even more impressive. The Burj Khalifa's New Year's fireworks continue to be one of the most-viewed events in the world. The Dubai Shopping Festival begins in mid-December and turns the city into a shopping paradise. Dubai is the backdrop for a lavish and elegant farewell to 2025 with world-class food, exclusive winter pop-ups, and perfect weather for desert safaris.

Singapore

Singapore is the New Year's trick for astute tourists. From fireworks over Marina Bay to the stunning Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay, 4-day trips costing an average of ₹70,000 per person offer flawless planning, visa-free entrance, and unparalleled variety. Whether you are enjoying the splendour of Orchard Road's seasonal lights or island hopping at Sentosa, December's tropical weather keeps outdoor enjoyment alive. During the holidays, Singapore is electric, efficient, and incredibly photogenic—the ideal quick getaway before the year starts over.

FAQs

Where is the Wonder Winter Symphony?

The Wonder Winter Symphony is in Vietnam.

When does the Dubai Shopping Festival begin?

The Dubai Shopping Festival begins in mid-December.

Where is Christmas Wonderland?

Christmas Wonderland is in Singapore.