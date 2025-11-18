10 most beautiful countries on Earth: New Zealand, Greece, India and more

The holiday season is here, and people across the world are busy planning their next trip. To help you plan your next destination, we have come up with a list of 10 most beautiful countries in the world. From vibrant villages and historic cities to spectacular coastlines and glacier-carved valleys, these places are worth visiting, per AOL.com. A look at best countries to travel during this holiday season.(Ai generated)

New Zealand

Based on reader voting, Rough Guides' 2024 survey of the world's most beautiful countries revealed that New Zealand was the top choice. Fiords, glowworm caverns, and alpine lakes are accessible by road from two islands that are about 990 miles apart. While the North Island provides volcanic parks and Maori culture, the South Island passes (Haast, Lindis) connect glacier valleys to turquoise lakes.

Greece

Numerous travel polls constantly rank Greece as one of the most beautiful nations; the publication places Greece first, followed by Italy and New Zealand. Nature lovers and those seeking tranquil getaways are drawn to Greece's untamed mountains, tranquil lakes, and meandering rivers. The country's must-see locations are the whitewashed façade of Oia and the ruins of Athens.

Italy

Italy, which is over 736 miles long and has 58 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, is home to so much of beauty and history. From the Dolomites to the Amalfi Coast, the country is packed with alpine drama, vine-striped slopes, and art-drenched cities.

The Coliseum and other archaeological sites in Rome, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the cathedrals in cities like Florence, and the gondola-strewn canals of Venice are just a few of the stunning locations in this European nation, which has more UNESCO World Heritage Sites than any other.

Japan

Japan scored strongly in Titan Travel's 2024 Social Travel Index because of the astounding 703,900 searches conducted over the previous three years. From Mount Fuji dominating the horizon of Shizuoka to Sakura's stunning sacred cherry blossom trees, Japan is a country rich in natural beauty.

Temple gardens are painted rust-gold in the autumn koyo season, and the Japanese Alps, Nara's deer parks, and Kyoto's shrines come together in the spring with cherry blossoms. Japan is ranked among the top three countries in the WEF for travel readiness in 2024, which contributes to the ease of travelling between cities and rural areas.

Switzerland

Mirror-lake villages, 13 UNESCO sites, and easy rail views (think Glacier Express) can be found in Switzerland. Summertime hikes offer wildflower meadows at 6,500–8,200 feet, while wintertime swaps boots for skis with powdery ridgelines over Lauterbrunnen and Zermatt. Switzerland, like a number of other European nations, possesses a section of the Alps and is becoming known as a top location for hiking and skiing.

The countries listed in WEF's 2024 TTDI top 10 are designed for easy, beautiful travel. The nation is among the most dependable options for tourists looking for unspoiled alpine scenery and outdoor experiences since it frequently features in the top rankings.

Norway

With its magnificent fjords, glaciers, and tumbling waterfalls, Norway is unmatched in its natural beauty. The Geirangerfjord, a UNESCO treasure and diamond among fjords, enthrals tourists from all over the world with its striking cliffs and waterfalls. Norway's nights are illuminated by the Northern Lights, a mystical display of colours in the winter sky that captivates everyone who sees it dance overhead throughout the colder months.

Indonesia

Beyond Bali, look for the pink sands of Komodo, the thatched villages of Sumba, and the volcano dawns of Java at Bromo and Ijen. Short island hops reveal rice terraces, manta rays, and waterfall canyons—an archipelago-scale palette of greens and blues. One of Southeast Asia's natural treasures, Indonesia is home to some of the greatest islands, the most famous of which is Bali, the Island of the Gods.

Canada

Several travel rankings for 2024 constantly include Canada as one of the most beautiful nations because of its diversified landscapes and plenty of cultural accomplishments. Canada, the second-largest country in the world, is unquestionably the most beautiful country in North America. Its natural beauty is reflected in its culture and environment, and its lush shoreline and the Bay of Fundy's cliffs are just two examples.

Iceland

This small island nation, sometimes referred to as the "Island of Fire and Ice" because of its array of active volcanoes, glaciers, hot springs, ice fields, geysers, lava tunnels, and other geological marvels, is one of the best places on Earth to see the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, along with Canada.

India

With more than 219 million posts about the nation, Titan Travel's survey ranks India as the most beautiful travel destination. India, a large country in South Asia with many stunning landscapes, historical landmarks, and religious sites, was named the world's most beautiful country in 2023. The country's breathtaking sunsets in Varanasi, the Taj Mahal's architectural wonder, Goa's beaches, and Kerala's untamed landscapes all contributed to the title.

FAQs:

Where is the Taj Mahal in India?

Taj Mahal is in Agra, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Can I see the Northern Lights in Canada?

Yes, you can see the Northern Lights in Canada.

Which country is called the ‘Island of Fire and Ice’?

Iceland is called the ‘Island of Fire and Ice’.