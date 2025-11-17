Travel alert! This Indian city is among top 10 trending destinations for 2026

Kochi has earned global attention, making it to Booking.com’s list of top 10 trending destinations for 2026. The city is the only destination from India to feature on this list. Nestled along Kerala’s southwestern coast, Kochi’s charm comes from centuries of trade and cultural exchange. Fort Kochi, with its colourful colonial-era mansions, hip art cafes, and iconic Chinese fishing nets swaying against the Arabian Sea, is a major draw, said the travel platform. Kochi, Kerala

The city truly transforms during the Kochi Muziris Biennale art festival, held every two years from January to March, when old warehouses and godowns in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry are turned into vibrant contemporary art galleries. Streets fill with installations, pop-up exhibits, live performances, and travellers from around the world who come to see India’s biggest art festival. Beyond art, Kochi’s food culture is a huge part of its charm. You’ll find everything from traditional toddy shops serving spicy karimeen and crab roast to cafes and home-style kitchens offering classics like fish molee, appam, and beef fry.

Its accessibility also makes it an easy pick for travellers, thanks to Cochin International Airport, one of India’s busiest and the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. And if you want to explore beyond the city, Kochi is perfectly placed for day trips. You can cruise through the serene backwaters of Alappuzha, drive up to the cool, mist-covered hills of Munnar, or relax on the quiet, golden shores of Marari Beach. Together, these experiences shape Kochi into a culturally rich, effortless getaway.

Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said that the recognition is a global milestone for Kerala Tourism, noting it will help boost tourism growth in the state.