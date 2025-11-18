US unveils ‘fast-track’ visa system for FIFA fans, Is entry guaranteed for 2026 World Cup?

The Trump administration on Monday unveiled a new expedited visa system aimed at accommodating the large number of fans anticipated to visit the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026. This system guarantees that individuals who possess FIFA World Cup match tickets will receive priority for visa interview appointments. The White House FIFA task force revealed on Monday that fans attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be granted priority for visa appointments(REUTERS)

Is FIFA entry now guaranteed?

However, the US government has also emphasized that holding match tickets does not guarantee entry into the country.

US announces fast-track appointments with FIFA pass

The White House FIFA task force revealed on Monday that fans attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be granted priority for visa appointments. The tournament is projected to draw between 5 to 10 million visitors from across the globe.

Fans purchasing tickets via the “FIFA Pass” system will have the opportunity to arrange expedited appointments with the State Department. This system allows international ticket holders to advance ahead of standard visa applicants.

To facilitate a smooth process, FIFA, the international organization overseeing the World Cup, will administer this ticketing and prioritization system.

Also Read: Trump's $2,000 tariff rebate checks update: Timeline given for direct payments, know when the amount will reach you

'We're Setting records on ticket sales,' says Trump

During a meeting of the White House task force on FIFA, Trump stated that he has instructed his administration to utilize every resource at their disposal to ensure the FIFA World Cup 2026 is an unparalleled success. “I think it’s going to be the greatest, and we are already setting records on ticket sales.”

State Secretary advises buyers to not wait until last moment

Regarding this temporary procedure, Secretary of State Marco Rubio recommended to everyone to apply at earliest to possess a ticket for any of the games, suggesting to not wait until the last moment. He further clarified that buying a ticket does not serve as a visa and it does not ensure entry into the US. The ticket only guarantees the customer an expedited appointment. He added that the sole advantage for fans is a quicker appointment time, but the background checks and security protocols will remain unchanged.

This indicates that some non-US fans who have already purchased their tickets, approximately one million to date, may still face denial of entry even after securing a faster visa interview.

Also Read: US recruiter reveals why F-1, OPT, and H-1B visa holders face setbacks in American job market

5 to 10 million expected to arrive in US

Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA, stated that they anticipate selling between six and seven million tickets in the near future. Speaking at the Oval Office, he predicted that 5 to 10 million people from across the globe will travel to the US for the contest. In the Oval Office, Infantino stated, “With this FIFA Pass, we can make sure that those who buy a ticket that are legitimate football or soccer fans... can come and attend the World Cup in the best conditions – starting from getting their visa and then coming, of course, in the country to enjoy.”

FIFA reports that 212 different nations and territories have already purchased tickets, while the majority of ticket buyers are now from the host nations, the US, Mexico, and Canada.