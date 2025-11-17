Trump's $2,000 tariff rebate checks update: Timeline given for direct payments, know when the amount will reach you

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent provided an update regarding President Donald Trump’s initiative to distribute $2,000 checks to Americans funded by tariff revenue. Trump's $2,000 checks update: Scott Bessent announced that $2,000 checks proposed by Trump will require legislation for distribution(Unsplash)

Timeline for Trump's $2,000 checks

Speaking to Fox Business on Sunday, Bessent said that legislation would be necessary to distribute the tariff dividends, but he emphasized that working families are expected to experience an increase in their pay during the first quarter of the upcoming year due to anticipated tax reductions on tips, overtime, and Social Security.

“We are going to see a big bump in the first quarter with the refunds and the real income. President Trump has also talked about sending $2,000 refunds, and that would be for working families, we will have an income limit, those could go out,” Bessent stated.

Trump has often suggested the $2,000 checks, but the precise structure and possible date remain unclear. Bessent has linked these payouts to previously promised tax cuts, but they would require congressional approval.

Direct payments of $2,000 need legislation

Bessent earlier informed ABC News that the $2,000 tariff dividend suggested by Trump might manifest in various ways, stating that it could simply be the tax reductions that are part of the president's agenda. Giving an instance, he said there would be no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, and the deductibility of auto loans.

When questioned by Fox News on Sunday about the possibility of Americans receiving direct payments of $2,000, Bessent replied: “We will see; we need legislation for that.”

The Treasury Secretary then went on to talk about how Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which includes a comprehensive package of tax breaks and refunds slated for early 2026, is expected to assist working people.

Big question remains unanswered

Bessent's reading of the checks differs from Trump's, who has stated that Americans will get a separate $2,000 payment. Whether the $2,000 installments will be made separately or as part of the bigger refund and tax package is still up for debate.

Bessent mentioned that the dividends would have an 'income limit,' reflecting Trump’s earlier statements that they would be aimed at lower- and middle-income Americans, although he did not specify what the income thresholds would be.

Other officials, such as Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, have pointed out that the checks would necessitate legislative action.

Here's what Trump said

President Donald Trump informed reporters on Air Force One this past Friday regarding the tariff checks: “It will be next year. We’re going to do a dividend and we’re also going to be reducing debt.”

Congress must authorize the $2,000 payments. The Trump administration has not yet specified the nature of the payments.