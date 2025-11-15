$2,000 Trump stimulus check in November 2025? IRS update and what you need to know

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed there are no new federal checks or automatic relief payments authorized for this month. No IRS stimulus payment in November 2025(REUTERS)

A fact check by KTVU shows, “No new federal stimulus checks are authorized … Congress has not passed new legislation, and the IRS has made no confirmation.”

The confusion has arisen amid online posts referencing a proposed “tariff dividend” plan floated by President Donald Trump that would use tariff revenue to send payments of $2,000 or more.

Source of confusion and Scam emails

A viral social-media post and early stimulus initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused confusion among the beneficiaries.

The other source of confusion arises because of the Truth Social post Trump made on Sunday that says, “A dividend of at least $2,000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone. ”

These tariff income payouts are still only suggestions at the moment. No payments have been authorized.

KTVU Fox highlights that many so-called “stimulus alerts” are phishing attempts. Fake emails or texts asking for bank account details or Social Security numbers have been circulating.

The IRS never initiates such communications.

What should you do?

The IRS states that one should verify any communication regarding the IRS stimulus.

Verifying with official sources is one way to go about it. Only rely on IRS.gov or the Treasury Department for legitimate news.

To ensure you are eligible for any payment, make sure to file your tax returns and keep information up to date. If a legitimate program is launched, being in good standing will help assure you’re eligible.

IRS has also asked to ignore posts asking for immediate action to “claim” a payment. Those are likely scams. Any message that pushes urgent sign-ups or links to claim money should be treated with caution.