Cristiano Ronaldo's scintillating comment on US President Donald Trump's influence: ‘He’s one of the guys that…’

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo lauded US President Donald Trump, describing him as someone who can influence global change. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in sport, Ronaldo continues to command a massive worldwide following thanks to his exceptional footballing prowess. Cristiano Ronaldo lauded US President Donald Trump for his influence.(Reuters and AFP Images)

Ronaldo sent a signed jersey to the US President earlier this June, with a message that said "playing for peace."

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, he was asked about the same when Ronaldo shared his views on Trump.

"He’s one of the guys that can help to change the world," Ronaldo told Morgan of the message to the president.

After parting ways with Manchester United in late 2022, the Portuguese icon made Saudi Arabia his new home. Since then, his presence has transformed the country’s football scene, inspiring a wave of renowned players to join the Saudi Pro League in recent years.

The legendary forward has set his sights on scoring 1000 goals in professional football. He has scored a remarkable 952 goals, is one of the most decorated players in the history of the game, but the end is in sight for his astonishing career.

“I will be prepared”: Cristiano Ronaldo on his eventual retirement

Ronaldo opened up about his eventual retirement, admitting it will be an emotional and challenging moment. Speaking to Piers Morgan, the Portuguese star said he has been preparing for life beyond football for years, though nothing will ever match the thrill of scoring a goal on the big stage.

"I will be prepared. It’ll be tough and difficult, of course. Probably I will cry, yes. It will be very difficult, but Piers, I have prepared for my future since 25 or 26 years old. Nothing will compare to the adrenaline we have to score a goal. But everything has a beginning and an end, so I’ll be prepared," he said.

The 40-year-old further stated that he wants to spend time with his family after retirement and follow his son, Cristiano Jr.'s, career.

"I’ll have more time for me, my family, to raise my kids. I want to follow [son] Cristiano Junior because he’s in the age where you do stupid things, normal, I did the same. I want to be more (of a) family person, more present," he added.