Cristiano Ronaldo backtracks on his ‘ambitious dream’ message with new take on World Cup legacy: ‘To define what?’

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have contradicted his post-Qatar World Cup remarks with his latest statement about the tournament. Ronaldo had a heartbreaking exit from the 2022 World Cup, where Portugal was knocked out after losing to Morocco, while his biggest rival Lionel Messi, went on to inspire Argentina to lift the title. For many, that World Cup marked the conclusion of the long-standing Messi vs Ronaldo debate, with the Argentine legend pulling decisively ahead. Soccer Football - King's Cup of Champions - Round of 16 - Al Nassr v Al Ittihad - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - October 28, 2025 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before the match REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

After Portugal's exit in Qatar, Ronaldo posted a lengthy note on Instagram, stating that winning the World Cup was his most ambitious dream.

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream," Ronaldo captioned the post.

Meanwhile, recently in an interview with Piers Morgan on his own YouTube channel, he has now stated winning World Cup is not his dream.

"I'd say it's NOT a dream for me to win the World Cup", he told Morgan.

Ronaldo questioned the idea that a single tournament can define a player’s legacy, dismissing the notion that winning a World Cup alone determines greatness.

"To define what? To define if I'm one of the best in history? To win one competition, six games, seven games, do you think it's fair?" he added.

Ronaldo's unforgettable 2022 World Cup

Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend, has featured in five World Cups, yet the tournament has remained an unfulfilled chapter in his glittering career. Despite his remarkable exploits at the club level, he has struggled to reproduce the same dominance on football’s biggest stage, with Portugal still chasing their first World Cup title. The 2022 edition in Qatar proved particularly disappointing for Ronaldo — he was benched in key fixtures, including the crucial quarterfinal against Morocco, which ended in a 0-1 defeat and Portugal’s elimination. It was a bitter turn of events for a player who had entered the tournament with immense expectations and a desire to cap his career with the one trophy that continues to elude him.