Top 10 US beaches revealed in new ranking, with Florida leading and Hawaii dominating the list

Travel company Tripadvisor has announced its list of the top 10 beaches in the USA. These beaches were rated based on a variety of parameters- the experience they offered, quality of the surroundings, available amenities, etc. Best beaches in the USA ranked, with Florida at No. 1(Unsplash)

The top spot was claimed by a beach in Florida, but Hawaii featured prominently with as many as five of its beaches in the top 10, Yahoo reported.

The Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida, is rated as the best beach in the United States. The reasons cited for this ranking were the white-quartz sand, shallow water, the availability of nearby shops and cafes, and other reasons. The fact that there are kayaking tours available for visitors, which can lead to sighting of sea life, adds to this place’s charm.

The Poipu Beach in Poipu, Hawaii, took the second spot. The sand here is golden, and the water is crystal clear. Activities like snorkelling, boogie boarding, and surfing add to the charm of this place.

Here is the full Top 10 list

#1 Siesta Beach (Siesta Key, Florida)

#2 Poipu Beach Park (Poipu, Hawaii)

#3 Ka’anapali Beach (Maui, Hawaii)

#4 La Jolla Cove (La Jolla, California)

#5 Waikiki Beach (Oahu, Hawaii)

#6 Clearwater Beach (Clearwater, Florida)

#7 Driftwood Beach (Jekyll Island, Georgia)

#8 Punalu’u Black Sand Beach (Pahala, Hawaii)

#9 Bahia Honda State Park (Big Pine Key, Florida)

#10 Ho’okipa Beach Park (Maui, Hawaii)

Decline in tourist activity in Hawaii

While Hawaii’s natural beauty and scenic vistas are well-known to everyone, there has been a decline in the arrival of tourists to this island since the COVID pandemic, including this year. As per an article in SFGate.com, due to this, operators are looking to cut down flights to Hawaii, something they have already done for inter-island travel.

The government shutdown and its corresponding increase in the workload of air traffic controllers have led to a reduction in the number of flights served by various airports across the country. This includes the Daniel Inouye International Airport. This couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“Honestly, this kind of disruption is the last thing Hawaii tourism needs right now. October was one of the slowest months I’ve ever seen, and November isn’t looking much better,” Bruce Fisher, Hawaii travel adviser, told SFGATE.

The end of the government shutdown may signal a recovery in Hawaii’s tourist footfall. However, the long-standing issue may have deeper causes that need to be identified.

Also read: Best beaches in Asia for Indian travellers: Top 10 picks in Bali, Phuket, Goa, Maldives, Langkawi and more

FAQs

Which beach has been rated as the best in the USA?

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida.

Which company has released the list of top 10 beaches in the USA?

Tripadvisor.

How many beaches of Hawaii figure in the top 10?

Five.