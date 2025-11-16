Travel blogger says 'please don't waste your money', shares 17 free places to visit in London

Heading to London anytime soon? Maybe the last year-end trip to wrap up 2025 on a positive note? But while your sightseeing bucket list may be endless, your wallet may cut short your wanderlust dreams with a brutal reality check. City exploration in any country may make you overspend. London, with correct planning, can also be budget-friendly for you.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Travel blogger Amanda Monique Brown addressed this common tourist concern in her September 27 post.She added, “Please don't waste your money'Great Britain's big cities tend to get a bad rep for being expensive, but there are so many free things to do in London.”

Sometimes, even before you start planning an itinerary, certain cities are excluded as their reputation precedes itself, especially when they are known to be expensive. London is one such destination that is known to drain your budget. But travel blogger Amanda reminded tourists not to be intimidated by its pricey image. Many of the city's iconic spots are open to the public and cost little to nothing, making London far more accessible than it appears on paper.

But here's a catch, since they are open to all, Amanda emphasised that sometimes reservations need to be made, even if they are free.

She listed 17 destinations, while we gathered the visit timings and booking situation.

1. Natural History Museum

Tickets can be booked on their website. The Natural History Museum is open daily from 10:00 AM to 5:50 PM. 17:30 PM is the last time of entry, beyond which the museum will close. From 24 to 26 December, the museum will remain closed for Christmas.

2. Big Ben

Big Ben can be viewed from the outside at any time. But for a more elaborate tour, you may require a ticket. As per The Cumberland London, the tickets are competitive and available on the second Wednesday of every month at 10 am on the Parliament website. The tour duration is 1 hour and 45 minutes.

3. Churchill Arms

Churchill Arms is a well-known pub and restaurant in Kensington. It is very photogenic with floral exteriors. The opening timings are from 11:00 AM to 23:00 PM. It is very Instagrammable. You can just walk by and admire.

4. Chinatown

Chinatown is home to Asian food cuisine. It is open daily from around 12 AM to 12 PM. Many cultural events are also held here.

5. Tower Bridge

Tower Bridge is an iconic landmark. You can walk across the bridge and take photos. It's a free attraction from the outside. Tower Bridge Exhibition's tickets can be booked on the official website.

6. Kyoto Garden

Kyoto Garden is a tranquil, Japanese-style garden. It features stone lanterns, koi ponds and a serene landscape. Located in Holland Park, Kyoto Garden is free to enter.

7. Harrod's

Harrod’s is a 7-floor luxury department store. You can window shop here for free and get mesmerised by the stunning interiors. It's open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm, Sunday from 11:30 am to 6 pm.

8. Borough Market

Borough Market is a famous local market located in London. You can browse through them and explore around. You only pay to buy anything here. The market is closed on Monday.

9. V&A Museum

The Victoria and Albert Museum is a museum of art, design and fashion. The entry is free. It is open daily, 10:00 am to 17:45 pm and does not require pre-booking either.

10. Daunt Bookstore

Daunt Bookstore is a quaint bookstore. Entry is free, and you are free to browse the books here. It is another Instagrammable spot with the dreamy interiors.

11. National Gallery

The admission fee is free and it is open daily, with late openings on Friday. Certain exhibitions may be charged.

12. Tate Modern

It is another art gallery located in London. You can drop by to check the latest exhibitions.

13. Neal’s Yard

Another pretty spot in London, where you can soak in the atmosphere's quirky energy. The site is free to explore and it remains all day, but individual stores may have their own opening hours. Many cafes are located here.

14. Parliament

You need to book a ticket for a tour of the Houses of Parliament. There are three types of tour as per the official website: Audio tours, guided tours and Big Ben tours.

15. Hyde Park

Hyde Park is free to enter, and the park opens at 5:00 am and closes at 12:00 am. While entering the park is free, to attend any event hosted there, you may need to pre-book.

16. Millennium Bridge

Millennium Bridge appeared in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince movie, so it is a must-visit for Harry Potter fans.

17. Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace is the official residence of the British monarch in London. You can walk outside and catch a glimpse of the palace and the surrounding areas for free. The Changing of the Guard ceremony is also free to watch. For an indoor exploration of the Palace, you will have to book a ticket from their official website. The tour features highlights like the throne room, ballroom, green drawing room and more.