Planning year-end trip? 6 unmissable nocturnal adventures in Singapore you need to add to your itinerary

As the year is coming to an end, globetrotters are chalking up their last itineraries, the one last trip to end 2025 on a bang. If you are a night owl, there's a whole lot that comes alive when the sun goes down. For those who enjoy nighttime tourism, Singapore stands out as a great option. The city transforms into a whole new destination at night, going beyond the usual nightlife. If chic, nighttime exploration is on your bucket list, head to Singapore. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Planning your year-end trip? 5 tips for stress-free luxe vacation

Travelbug ranked Singapore among the world’s top night tourism destinations, at fourth spot, with nearly 450 venues open till late.

To understand the various rewarding experiences and adventures at night in Singapore, HT Lifestyle reached out to travel expert Serene Woon, Area Director for India, the Middle East, and South Asia (Mumbai) at the Singapore Tourism Board.

She revealed that the city takes on a whole different pulse after sundown. “In Singapore, the city does not slow down after dark; it shifts gears. Streets take on a new rhythm, supper tables fill up, and familiar places transform under the night’s glow," Serene explained. "Each visit reveals something new, a hidden supper spot, a lively alleyway, or a neighbourhood awakened since your last trip.”

The nighttime exploration of Singapore has a little of everything to offer for all kinds of tourists, whether it is the wildlife adventure enthusiasts, foodies, art lovers, culture buffs, to leisure travellers.

Here are 6 things you can do in Singapore at night, as suggested by Serene Woon:

1. Experience the night safari

What to do: It is the world’s first nocturnal wildlife park and home to over 900 animals. Begin your journey on foot with the Leopard Trail, where one can spot civets, porcupines, and step into enclosed walk-through zones to observe flying foxes and squirrels. Next at East Lodge Trail, one can spot binturongs lounging in trees or hyenas pacing in the dark. To cover more ground, board the Safari Tram

It is the world’s first nocturnal wildlife park and home to over 900 animals. Begin your journey on foot with the Leopard Trail, where one can spot civets, porcupines, and step into enclosed walk-through zones to observe flying foxes and squirrels. Next at East Lodge Trail, one can spot binturongs lounging in trees or hyenas pacing in the dark. To cover more ground, board the Safari Tram Pro tip: Download the Mandai app for trail maps, animal highlights and suggested routes. It is especially helpful for navigating the park after dark.

Download the Mandai app for trail maps, animal highlights and suggested routes. It is especially helpful for navigating the park after dark. Timing: Safari Tram operates from 7.00 PM to 11.20 PM | Night Safari is open daily from 6.30 PM to 12.00 AM (last entry at 11.15 PM)

Safari Tram operates from 7.00 PM to 11.20 PM | Night Safari is open daily from 6.30 PM to 12.00 AM (last entry at 11.15 PM) Location: 80 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729826

2. Walk at Sentosa Sensoryscape

What to do: Sentosa Sensoryscape is a 350-metre-long elevated pathway that winds through six themed gardens.

Sentosa Sensoryscape is a 350-metre-long elevated pathway that winds through six themed gardens. Ideal for a post-dinner stroll. The pathway stays open through the night, making it ideal for a low-effort, low-crowd evening activity.

After sunset, it transforms into a mesmerising nocturnal wonderland with ImagiNite, an immersive light experience featuring seven digital art installations and augmented reality.

Pro tip: Don’t rush after ImagiNite lights dim; stick around for a relaxing stroll through the quieter gardens. With fewer crowds, it’s the perfect time to snap photos for your IG feed and soak in the nighttime atmosphere.

Don’t rush after ImagiNite lights dim; stick around for a relaxing stroll through the quieter gardens. With fewer crowds, it’s the perfect time to snap photos for your IG feed and soak in the nighttime atmosphere. Timing: Sensoryscape – Daily, 24 hrs | ImagiNite experience - 7:30 PM to 9:15 PM

Sensoryscape – Daily, 24 hrs | ImagiNite experience - 7:30 PM to 9:15 PM Location: 3 Siloso Rd, Singapore 098977

3. Eat at Newton Food Centre

What to do: Just off Orchard Road, Newton Food Centre is a beloved late-night hawker spot that gained fame from the movie Crazy Rich Asians, showcasing Singapore’s vibrant food culture.

Just off Orchard Road, Newton Food Centre is a beloved late-night hawker spot that gained fame from the movie Crazy Rich Asians, showcasing Singapore’s vibrant food culture. These are what the stalls offer: 31 Heng Heng serves fresh, spicy Chilli Crab and Sambal Stingray; nearby, 88 San Ren offers traditional Cheng Tng dessert soup; and Indian Kitchen caters to vegetarians with dishes like Veg Fried Rice, Samosas, and Cheese Naan.

Pro tip: Grab a table before ordering, as the crowds pick up in the evening and the atmosphere comes alive.

Grab a table before ordering, as the crowds pick up in the evening and the atmosphere comes alive. Timing: Daily, 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Daily, 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM Location: 500 Clemenceau Ave N, Singapore 229495

4. Party at late-night bowling clubs

What to do: There are plenty of bowling clubs which offer a great night. They include everything from karoee booths to arcades.

There are plenty of bowling clubs which offer a great night. They include everything from karoee booths to arcades. Pro tip: Go around 10 PM when the mood shifts from casual to charged, it’s when the space really lives up to its cosmic vibe.

Go around 10 PM when the mood shifts from casual to charged, it’s when the space really lives up to its cosmic vibe. Timing: Daily, 10:00 am to 1:00 am

Daily, 10:00 am to 1:00 am Location: 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, #03 - 27, Singapore 238895

5. See the city on Singapore Sidecars

What to do: Singapore Sidecars is the world’s first vintage Vespa sidecar tours. The route weaves through iconic parts of the city, with stops by the Singapore River and views of the glowing city skyline. Each sidecar is piloted by a local rider who doubles as a guide

Singapore Sidecars is the world’s first vintage Vespa sidecar tours. The route weaves through iconic parts of the city, with stops by the Singapore River and views of the glowing city skyline. Each sidecar is piloted by a local rider who doubles as a guide Perfect for small groups or anyone looking for a fresh take on city sightseeing after dark, this is Singapore, best seen on three wheels.

Pro tip: If in any case you need to reschedule, make sure to contact the team at least 2 hours before tour start time to get a refund.

If in any case you need to reschedule, make sure to contact the team at least 2 hours before tour start time to get a refund. Timing: Daily, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Daily, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM Location: Meeting Place - Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

6. Relax at Botanic Gardens