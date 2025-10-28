'Hawaii never quite felt like home': Man leaves stressful US job for slower, cheaper life in Vietnam

An American man who left a high-pressure career in the US for a slower-paced life in Southeast Asia says moving to Vietnam brought him the balance and connection he couldn’t find back home. 37-year-old Travis Carrasquillo, originally from Chicago and previously based in Hawaii, moved to Vietnam six years ago, according to Business Insider. Travis Carrasquillo, originally from Chicago, moved to Vietnam six years ago.(Instagram/@chavezcarrasquillo)

In the US, Carrasquillo worked as a behaviour analyst supporting children from military families with autism. “It was an incredibly stressful job, and I knew I'd have to find a different path eventually because I couldn't keep that up forever,” he told Business Insider.

“Hawaii never quite felt like home. The cost of living was high, and as much as I loved the landscape, I always knew it wasn't going to be a long-term place for me,” he continued.

From Hawaii to Hanoi

In 2019, Carrasquillo said he received a message from a retired military doctor seeking behavioural support for his son with autism in Hanoi. What began as a short-term opportunity then turned into a long-term life abroad. The timing aligned after he had already fallen in love with Asia during multiple trips. “I thought, ‘This is a sign. It’s time to go,’” he said.

Carrasquillo spent four years in Hanoi before relocating to Da Nang, a quieter coastal city he now considers home. “It’s the perfect balance: It has nice coffee shops, good gyms, great food, and everything you’d want, but it’s not too busy or overwhelming like Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City,” he said.

Carrasquillo shared that living costs are low enough that he can maintain a comfortable lifestyle without financial stress. He spends around $1,500 a month - an amount that covers rent, food, gym memberships and even occasional weekend trips. “It’s enough for me to do pretty much anything I want,” he said.

Things missing in the US

He also described a level of community life he felt was missing back in the US. “People here spend time just sitting around, going to coffee shops, and hanging out with friends. There’s a strong sense of community and connection that’s missing in much of the US.”

When he returned to his parents’ Chicago suburb, he was struck by how quiet and closed off everything felt. “The streets were quiet, the houses sealed up, and everyone was driving from one place to the next, so it felt like a ghost town. I liked the peace, but missed the feeling of simply seeing people out and about.”

He admitted he misses a few things in the US, particularly Chicago pizza and his family, but he said he doesn’t see himself returning to the US permanently.

His advice to others considering a similar move is simple. “Don't decide to move here without visiting first. Come experience it for yourself, spend some time, and see if it's truly the right fit for you,” he said.