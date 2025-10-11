26-year-old who once worked at Chanel, Dior relocates from NYC to Canada to avoid ‘corporate America’

Hayet Yasmine Chebbi, a 26-year-old woman who spent the first 24 years of her life in New York City, relocated to Canada, leaving her corporate job after her daily hustle left her exhausted. In an interview, she recalled working long hours and through launch breaks while often sacrificing sleep. A 26-year-old woman now runs a podcast from Canada after relocating from the USA. (LinkedIn/Hayet Yasmine Chebbi)

Why Canada?

Chebbi told Business Insider that her first choice was Dubai, as she genuinely liked the nation after vacationing there. However, fate had something else in store for her. She met her now-husband during that trip, and he is from Montreal, Canada.

After getting married, she initially started working on her dream of moving to Dubai, but soon realised it would be very expensive. So, in 2023, she applied for a work permit under her husband’s name and relocated to Canada.

Where was she working while in the US?

The American recalls that though she was "climbing the corporate ladder," the journey made her prioritise her work, leaving her “physical and mental health second.”

“Over time, that lifestyle caught up with me. Despite my dedication and strong performance, I began to feel drained, disconnected, and unfulfilled. In time, I realized that no amount of career success was worth sacrificing my well-being. The ‘survival of the fittest’ lifestyle was all too much for me, and I felt deeply unfulfilled,” Chebbi told the outlet.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked at various companies while in America, including Chanel and Dior. She worked as a fashion operations assistant at Chanel for ten months before being laid off during the pandemic and later as an e-commerce client advisor for Dior. Before relocating to Canada, she worked in a marketing role at a media company.

What is she doing now?

Since her move, she has started her own podcast. Chebbi explained that she is still building her business. She is also working as a babysitter to earn an income until her business becomes stable.

How is life in Canada?

“Montreal has a good balance between the European way of life — long lunches, calm days, sitting at the coffee shop for hours — and the energy of New York City,” Chebbi said.

Will she return to the US?

Explaining her plans for the future, she said that though she misses NYC, she doesn’t plan on returning to America.

“I sacrificed myself in corporate America to make my bank account happy, but now I'm making my soul happy. I've always been ambitious, but since moving, I've realized that success isn't only made through hustle. It can be made through slowness, steadiness, and even rest.”