Indian entrepreneur explains how new H-1B visa rule gave him 'clarity' to move back home. Watch

An Indian man living in the United States has gone viral for his candid take on the new H1B visa rule and how it pushed him to rethink his definition of “home” and “success.” The video has divided the internet. (Representational Image)

In a video shared on Instagram, the man said, “I actually think this new H1B visa rule is an amazing thing for people like me.” He explained that he decided to move back to India about a year ago and was grappling with doubts about his decision, until the recent change in visa policy gave him “clarity.”

“About a year ago, I made the decision to move back to India and I was having a lot of questions and doubts about my decision as one does. And this new H1B visa rule just gave a lot of clarity. Like why am I running behind a country which is trying so hard to kick me out of here?” he said.

Acknowledging his own past pursuit of the “American dream,” the man said, “Now before you call me a hypocrite, I haven’t been to India in 8 years. I chased the same American dream like everyone else and that is why I can say this - because for years, people like me have treated the US as the ultimate achievement. We work twice as hard for half the recognition, we swallow our accent and change our names for what? As if our degrees, careers, our entire self-worth depended on this little visa stamp in our passports.”

Reflecting on his journey, he said the US did give him plenty - “growth, freedom, and a push that never let me stop.” But he added that coming back to India felt different. “It’s not ‘what’s lacking in India’ anymore, it’s about ‘what’s possible’ hereand maybe that’s what growth really is, not choosing between here and there, but realizing that both shaped me to become who I am today!”

Social media reactions

The video has since gone viral, sparking various reactions.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “More power to you and wish you all the best!! I did the same a few months ago and I know exactly what you mean.”

“Interesting perspective! Thanks for putting this out there,” said another.

However, one user wrote, “I love how people makes these posts with the money cushion of US dollars in their bank accounts. No, its not an amazing rule, its taken away the opportunity to create that financial cushion for 1000s of middle class students. Stop making hindsight posts like this with the privilege you now have upon returning.”

“What USA gave u is the dollar which u converted to rupee that is the only reason u stayed in USA lets be clear about this,” commented another.