Indian woman racially abused in Ireland, told to 'go back to India' in viral video

An Indian woman living in Ireland has shared a disturbing video of being verbally assaulted by a local woman who told her to “go back to India.” Taking to Instagram, the victim, Swati Verma, detailed the encounter, saying, “I never thought I’d have to justify my existence on a street I walk every day.” Verma said she has since reported the incident to the police. (Instagram/@swatayva)

“A woman stopped me outside my gym, asked me why I’m in Ireland and told me to ‘go back to India,’” Verma wrote, recalling the confrontation. She said that the incident happened around 9 pm when a woman wearing a “DCU (Dublin City University)” badge approached her and began questioning her. “She started asking: ‘Why did you come to Ireland? What are you doing here? Why don’t you go back to India?’”

Verma shared a video of the confrontation. In the clip, the Irish woman is heard saying, “Do you have any idea what you’re doing? You’re coming to Ireland, paying landlords f***ing money to live here.” To this, Verma responds, “And what should I be doing instead, just live on the road, in a tent?”

The woman continues, “No, no, you’re giving them power, but I am the power and I’m gonna f**k them over. I am the entity.” She also questions Verma’s immigration status, asking, “Do you have a work visa?” Verma calmly replies, “Yes, I’m not here for free, I’m paying my taxes, I’m contributing to the economy here.” The woman then says, “Biggest mistake you ever made… go back to India.”

In the caption of the post, Verma said she tried to remain calm and recorded voice notes for her partner as the woman continued yelling. “I was startled, scared and just trying to process what was happening,” she wrote.

Verma said she has since reported the incident to the police. “I recorded, I reported and I’m sharing because this shouldn’t happen to anyone,” she said, adding that while the woman “might have been mentally ill,” the encounter reflects a larger problem.

Verma ended her post with a message of resilience and awareness. “I’m sharing this not for sympathy, but because racism, intimidation and hate still walk freely on our streets — and we need to speak up. I still believe Ireland is home, but no one should have to defend their right to belong,” she said.

Social media reactions

The video has sparked outrage online. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “I’m so sorry this happened to you. Makes me feel sick to my stomach that this is happening in our beautiful country.”

“God Ireland is such a joke right now. It seems like blatant racism against South Asians is especially rampant. Good on you for standing up to her and pointing out the hypocrisy of how many Irish people are congratulated on making the brave move to places like Australia, yet they never see the irony of that,” commented another.

“She is unhinged! Like you said you are working here, paying taxes and created a life for yourself, you are welcome in Ireland! Just like the Irish has been welcomed in America, Australia and other countries over the decades. Your race, religion or creed makes no difference you are a human like the rest of us and deserved to be treated as such. so sorry you had to endure this,” wrote a third user.