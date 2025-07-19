‘My life has changed’: American woman lists 10 transformations after moving to India

An American woman who has been living in India for the past four years has drawn widespread attention online after sharing a warm and witty video about how her life has changed since relocating. Kristen Fischer posted the video on Instagram with the title “10 ways my life has changed since moving to India,” and her thoughtful reflections have resonated deeply with viewers. A US woman revealed 10 major life changes after moving to India.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

Embracing the Indian way of life

In the caption Fischer writes, “My life has changed a lot since coming to India 4 years ago,” before diving into specifics. Among the biggest changes: she has learned to cook various Indian dishes, uses public transport regularly, and has adopted Indian clothing styles, even perfecting the art of draping a saree. “I still have a lot to learn,” she admits, “but I believe I am off to a good start.”

Her move to India also brought a shift in dietary choices. “I became a vegetarian, and it is surprisingly easy here,” she said. “India offers so much variety to vegetarian food that I don’t even think twice about it anymore.”

She also highlighted how she now drives a scooter—something she never did in the US due to legal restrictions—and has developed a liking for bargain shopping at local outdoor markets. “I love the feeling of bargaining prices and getting good deals on things; it is just so fun to me,” she said.

Raising kids and learning hindi

One of the more profound shifts was her decision to learn Hindi. “It was hard, and I’m still learning, but it is an essential part of living here,” she shared. Fischer also noted that she sends her children to a private school in India, which she says offers quality education at a much more affordable cost compared to the US.

In her final point, she quipped: “I have fully adapted to the jet spray—and let me tell you, I am never going back.”

Check out the clip here:

Internet showers love

The video has garnered over 48k views and sparked a wave of positive reactions online. One Instagram user commented, “Ruskin Bond came from England and stayed in India. You are the new Ruskin Bond—the heavenly being highlighting the wonders of India. God bless you.” Another wrote, “Wow… so interesting. Loved the way you’ve adapted to our country, and you always appreciate and spread goodness.”

Others chimed in with, “Glad to see all the positive changes in you,” and “I liked number 5 the most.” A user warmly noted, “You motivated us also,” while another added, “Glad you’ve discovered some great reasons to stay.”