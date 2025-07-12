‘Hindi is not easy’: American woman shares her journey of learning the language in viral video. Watch

An American woman who has been living in India for the past four years has taken the internet by surprise with her fluent Hindi and detailed advice on learning the language. Kristen Fischer, who posts regularly on Instagram, recently shared a video spoken entirely in Hindi. An American woman shared her Hindi-learning journey in a viral video.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

In the now-viral clip, Fischer not only speaks in Hindi but also offers practical guidance to others hoping to follow in her footsteps. The caption accompanying the video reads, “Let me tell you, Hindi is not an easy language to learn. It takes time and effort. Here are the ways I learned Hindi over the years, and my tips for how you can too!”

She goes on to outline four major tips. “Grammar is key,” she emphasises, noting that the most difficult aspect of learning Hindi is grasping its grammar. “Find a good grammar coach, book, or resource to help you through it, it makes all the difference.”

Fischer credits online classes and the GPA (Growing Participator Approach) method for her success, calling it “the fastest and most effective way to learn a language.” She also stresses the importance of immersion. “Find a native speaker to spend time with—preferably someone who doesn’t speak English. That way, you’re forced to use Hindi in real conversations.”

Above all, she underlines the importance of persistence: “Hindi takes a minimum of 2–3 years to get the hang of it. I studied off and on for 5 years before I felt confident in it. Just keep going, and don't give up!”

Watch the clip here:

Internet applauds her effort

The video, which has already garnered over 65k views, received appreciation from social media users. One viewer commented, “Wow Kristen, your Hindi is amazing! Great going.” Another added, “Aapki Hindi bahut achhi hai!” A third user praised her diction, writing, “Your Hindi is so clear! Unlike most foreigners”

Some were surprised by her dedication. “Lol… have been living here all my life, and still can't speak Hindi as fluently as you,” said one user. Others appreciated her respectful tone: “You did so good! I love how you learnt the mannerful Hindi.”