‘Modi says welcome home bhai’: American living in Bengaluru flexes his ‘5-year Indian visa’

An American’s tweet has surprised social media, especially desi users. In a post, the man proudly showed off his “5-year India visa.” He also took a dig at US President Donald Trump while praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet. The American who tweeted about his “5-year Indian visa." (X/@TonyCatoff)

“It’s official! India is opening its doors to foreign blockchain & AI builders. I’ve just been granted a girthy 5-year India visa,” Klor Anthony Louis, who goes by Tony Klor on social media, wrote.

He added,” Trump says foreigners go kick rocks. Modi says welcome home bhai.” He completed his post with a picture of his visa.

It shows his picture followed by his name. The B-1 visa type issued on September 23, 2025, is valid until September 22, 2030. It also states that each stay should not exceed 180 days.

How did social media react?

An individual wittily wrote, “Finally, congrats—this is my first time seeing an Indian Visa Flex.” Another remarked, “Welcome home.”

A third posted, “India knows the future is being written in blockchain and AI. A 5-year visa like this sends an important signal—while others push talent away, India is saying ‘come build with us’. Welcome to India, Tony.” A fourth wrote, “Damn, I didn't know an Indian visa was a flex. Crazy times.”

What is a B-1 visa?

As per the official website of the Embassies of India, it is a long-term visa for foreigners who want to establish an industry or a business in India. “For those who wish to visit India to establish an industrial/business venture or to explore possibilities to set up industrial/business venture in India, purchase or sell industrial products or commercial products or consumer durables.”