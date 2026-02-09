Sonam Kapoor is the prettiest mom-to-be in floral lehenga, stunning gold jewels for her bridal shower. Inside pics

Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy fashion is nothing less than iconic. The star never shies away from embracing stylish silhouettes during her pregnancy. This time, for the baby shower , she slipped into a pastel green-coloured lehenga set that sets the tone for spring dressing and can be a great style moodboard for the wedding season.

For the special occasion, while dad-to-be Anand Ahuja wore a cream, embroidered Nehru jacket with a silk kurta and pants, Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in a green floral lehenga set. Let's decode the mom-to-be's outfit.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja , are all set to welcome their second child. The couple hosted a star-studded baby shower on Sunday, attended by Bollywood celebrities, close friends, and family. The stars in attendance were Kareena Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and others.

The lehenga set features delicate gold embroidery done on the borders of the blouse, lehenga skirt, and dupatta. The floral pattern, beautifully done in red and green hues, adds a soft, romantic touch to the dress.

The blouse features a super-cropped, plunging U-neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hemline that shows off her growing baby bump, while the lehenga features a flowing silhouette and gold gota patti work.

The chiffon dupatta, draped like a saree pallu, adds an elegant touch, and the matching jacket, with flowy quarter-length sleeves, side slits, and an open front, gives a finishing touch to the pretty ensemble.

The styling Sonam chose eye-catching gold jewellery to accessorise the floral outfit. She wore a multi-layered gold necklace, vintage gold jhumkis attached with an ear chain, rings, gold bangles, and traditional kadhas.

For her hair, Sonam tied her locks in a centre-parted, slicked-back top knot. Meanwhile, for the makeup, she opted for subtle smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, eyelashes lightly coated with mascara, blush-tinted cheeks, a dark plum lip shade, glowing highlighter, and soft contouring.

About Sonam Kapoor's second pregnancy 40-year-old Sonam is set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The actor announced her pregnancy in November with a stylish reveal, wearing a pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans, friends, and the film community.

She is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their firstborn, son Vayu, in 2022.