Sonam Kapoor is the prettiest mom-to-be in floral lehenga, stunning gold jewels for her bridal shower. Inside pics
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, ahead of their second child's birth, hosted an intimate baby shower for which she wore a pretty floral lehenga and gold jewels.
Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, are all set to welcome their second child. The couple hosted a star-studded baby shower on Sunday, attended by Bollywood celebrities, close friends, and family. The stars in attendance were Kareena Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and others.
Also Read | Khushi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Bhumi Pednekar and more celebs stun at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower in elegant ethnic outfits
For the special occasion, while dad-to-be Anand Ahuja wore a cream, embroidered Nehru jacket with a silk kurta and pants, Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in a green floral lehenga set. Let's decode the mom-to-be's outfit.
Sonam Kapoor's bridal shower look
Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy fashion is nothing less than iconic. The star never shies away from embracing stylish silhouettes during her pregnancy. This time, for the baby shower, she slipped into a pastel green-coloured lehenga set that sets the tone for spring dressing and can be a great style moodboard for the wedding season.
The lehenga set features delicate gold embroidery done on the borders of the blouse, lehenga skirt, and dupatta. The floral pattern, beautifully done in red and green hues, adds a soft, romantic touch to the dress.
The blouse features a super-cropped, plunging U-neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hemline that shows off her growing baby bump, while the lehenga features a flowing silhouette and gold gota patti work.
The chiffon dupatta, draped like a saree pallu, adds an elegant touch, and the matching jacket, with flowy quarter-length sleeves, side slits, and an open front, gives a finishing touch to the pretty ensemble.
The styling
Sonam chose eye-catching gold jewellery to accessorise the floral outfit. She wore a multi-layered gold necklace, vintage gold jhumkis attached with an ear chain, rings, gold bangles, and traditional kadhas.
For her hair, Sonam tied her locks in a centre-parted, slicked-back top knot. Meanwhile, for the makeup, she opted for subtle smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, eyelashes lightly coated with mascara, blush-tinted cheeks, a dark plum lip shade, glowing highlighter, and soft contouring.
About Sonam Kapoor's second pregnancy
40-year-old Sonam is set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The actor announced her pregnancy in November with a stylish reveal, wearing a pink outfit inspired by Princess Diana. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans, friends, and the film community.
She is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their firstborn, son Vayu, in 2022.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.