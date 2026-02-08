Khushi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Bhumi Pednekar and more celebs stun at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower in elegant ethnic outfits

Khushi Kapoor looked radiant in a stunning saree from the shelves of Raw Mango. The saree featured a beautiful white base adorned with yellow Bandhej prints all over, complemented by shimmery golden borders that added a touch of glamour.

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child, hosted a star-studded baby shower on Sunday, bringing together Bollywood celebrities along with close friends and family. The A-listers in attendance included Kareena Kapoor , Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Anil Kapoor, among others. The celebs showcased their impeccable fashion sense, stepping out in stunning ethnic outfits. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore and pick some style notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor wows in elegant Chanderi suit at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, after twinning in black with husband Saif )

Shabana Azmi , radiating her timeless elegance, wore a yellow kurta adorned with delicate golden shimmer detailing. She paired it with a navy blue dupatta featuring an enchanting floral print, adding a subtle contrast, along with matching pants. Completing her graceful ensemble, she carried a pink potli bag, wore traditional jhumka earrings, and sported red bold lipstick. Her hair was tied in a neat bun, adorned with a red flower, making her look as graceful as ever.

She paired it with a custom V-neck, sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a multi-layered pearl choker necklace and delicate dangling earrings. Her glam makeup, paired with soft curls left loose in a middle partition, perfectly completed her elegant ethnic look.

Bhumi Pednekar ’s fashion choices never fail to turn heads, and this time was no exception. She opted for an all-white ethnic ensemble featuring a strapless bralette paired with a matching skirt, with the dupatta elegantly draped over her arms. Her look was elevated with statement gold earrings and a chic choker necklace, adding a touch of glamour. With flawless makeup and her hair tied in a neat bun, Bhumi looked effortlessly stylish.

Other glam looks at the baby shower included Anshula Kapoor, who added a pop of colour in a vibrant yellow suit paired with a purple-and-green dupatta, accessorised with bold jewellery. Arjun Kapoor was also spotted arriving in a striking red-and-white kurta pyjama.

Maheep Kapoor opted for understated charm in a pink chikankari kurti, keeping her hair loose for a relaxed yet elegant vibe. Designer Masaba Gupta showcased a white-and-golden kurti and skirt from her own label, while Anil Kapoor kept it dapper in a blue floral kurta paired with cream pyjama.