Kareena Kapoor wows in elegant Chanderi suit at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, after twinning in black with husband Saif
Kareena Kapoor stuns in a turquoise Chanderi suit at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower, after earlier twinning in a sleek black look with husband Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor is the ultimate fashionista who can turn heads in literally anything, be it an ethnic ensemble or a chic, modern outfit. Her latest appearances perfectly prove this. For Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower, she donned a stunning ethnic suit, while earlier in the day, the 45-year-old actor wowed in a black bodycon dress as she stepped out with husband Saif Ali Khan. Let’s decode her looks and pick some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Nita Ambani swaps signature sarees for ₹7 lakh Chanel blazer, styled with sparkling heart-shaped diamond earrings. Pics )
What Kareena Kapoor wore at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower
Kareena’s elegant ethnic suit is crafted from traditional Chanderi fabric and showcases a beautiful symphony of colours, with a striking turquoise base complemented by dark blue panels on the sides.
The flared silhouette is elevated by stunning shimmery golden gotta patti work on the neckline and borders. She paired it with relaxed-fit beige pants, creating a trendy ethnic look that stands out from the usual kurta sets. The outfit is from Aavidi by Dimple and comes with a price tag of ₹15,500.
Kareena accessorised her look with a pair of dangling statement earrings, delicate bangles on her wrists, and golden Indian-style footwear. Her makeup was glamorous, featuring smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a subtle stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a neat bun, she looked absolutely stunning.
About her black bodycon dress look
Earlier in the day, Kareena stepped out to visit the Tiffany & Co store at Jio World Plaza, accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan. She wore a stylish black Giorgio Armani dress crafted from technical viscose jersey fabric. The dress featured a contoured deep neckline, wide shoulder straps, a bodycon fit that perfectly flaunted her curves, and a knee-length hemline.
She accessorised her look with sleek black mesh pump heels, a gold necklace with matching earrings, and a delicate bracelet adorning her wrist. Her makeup was glamorous, and her luscious tresses were left loose in a middle partition, completing a truly stunning appearance.
Saif complemented her in an all-black ensemble, styled with black-tinted sunglasses and polished black shoes. With his slicked-back hair, he looked effortlessly dapper, making the couple a picture-perfect pair.
