Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kareena Kapoor wows in elegant Chanderi suit at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, after twinning in black with husband Saif

    Kareena Kapoor stuns in a turquoise Chanderi suit at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower, after earlier twinning in a sleek black look with husband Saif Ali Khan. 

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 7:56 PM IST
    By Akanksha Agnihotri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Kareena Kapoor is the ultimate fashionista who can turn heads in literally anything, be it an ethnic ensemble or a chic, modern outfit. Her latest appearances perfectly prove this. For Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower, she donned a stunning ethnic suit, while earlier in the day, the 45-year-old actor wowed in a black bodycon dress as she stepped out with husband Saif Ali Khan. Let’s decode her looks and pick some style notes from the diva. (Also read: Nita Ambani swaps signature sarees for 7 lakh Chanel blazer, styled with sparkling heart-shaped diamond earrings. Pics )

    Kareena Kapoor dazzled in a black bodycon dress and elegant ethnic suit at recent events. (Instagram)
    Kareena Kapoor dazzled in a black bodycon dress and elegant ethnic suit at recent events. (Instagram)

    What Kareena Kapoor wore at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower

    Kareena’s elegant ethnic suit is crafted from traditional Chanderi fabric and showcases a beautiful symphony of colours, with a striking turquoise base complemented by dark blue panels on the sides.

    The flared silhouette is elevated by stunning shimmery golden gotta patti work on the neckline and borders. She paired it with relaxed-fit beige pants, creating a trendy ethnic look that stands out from the usual kurta sets. The outfit is from Aavidi by Dimple and comes with a price tag of 15,500.

    Kareena accessorised her look with a pair of dangling statement earrings, delicate bangles on her wrists, and golden Indian-style footwear. Her makeup was glamorous, featuring smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a subtle stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a neat bun, she looked absolutely stunning.

    About her black bodycon dress look

    Earlier in the day, Kareena stepped out to visit the Tiffany & Co store at Jio World Plaza, accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan. She wore a stylish black Giorgio Armani dress crafted from technical viscose jersey fabric. The dress featured a contoured deep neckline, wide shoulder straps, a bodycon fit that perfectly flaunted her curves, and a knee-length hemline.

    (Also read: Kareena Kapoor at 45 looks elegant in sophisticated Chanderi kurta set; here’s how you can steal her look for under 20K )

    She accessorised her look with sleek black mesh pump heels, a gold necklace with matching earrings, and a delicate bracelet adorning her wrist. Her makeup was glamorous, and her luscious tresses were left loose in a middle partition, completing a truly stunning appearance.

    Saif complemented her in an all-black ensemble, styled with black-tinted sunglasses and polished black shoes. With his slicked-back hair, he looked effortlessly dapper, making the couple a picture-perfect pair.

    • Akanksha Agnihotri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Akanksha Agnihotri

      Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Fashion/Kareena Kapoor Wows In Elegant Chanderi Suit At Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower, After Twinning In Black With Husband Saif
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes